Gaur Saundaryam wonderful housing apartment
Gaur Saundaryam is a ready to move residential development which is located in Tech zone 4 of Greater Noida West.
Gaur Saundaryam is a ready to move residential development which is located in Tech zone 4 of Greater Noida West and is connected to Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurgaon and Faridabad through FNG, DND, NH 24 and Noida Greater Noida link road. Gaur Saundaryam is a very low density project with wide expansion of greenery. It is a huge residential project with wide boundaries spread over 17 acres of land which is kept 75% open for landscaping, fountains, open green area, play area for children etc. total of 13 towers will accomodate1226 apartment units which will be available till 33 floors. These high rise apartments provide the best of the green eye soothing panoramic view as this project is surrounded by lot of greenery outside the boundaries as well. Apartments are available in sizes 3BHK and 4BHK starting from 1550 square feet to 4810 square feet with all the security features and best of in house amenities. These apartments are available with an option of servant room as well.
Designer nameplates with letter box, Administrative block, three tire security, Sensory garden-touch-
For more details:
http://www.gaurcity2.in/
