Ajnara Group ultimate real estate developer

 
 
NOIDA, India - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- About AJNARA Group

Ajnara Group is well known real estate developer in Noida And Delhi as well as the NCR region. They have in the last delivered to their customers most luxurious projects, both residential and commercial in nature. Ajnara Group offer a wide range of services ranging from 2, 3, 4 and 5 BHK flats, luxurious apartments and bungalows as well group housing societies like Le Garden, Panorama Homes, Ambrosia and more. Ajnara Group also specialize in ready to move in flats that are equipped with all the facilities including AC, kitchen appliances such as RO units, water heaters, intercoms and much more. Apart from just residential ventures, they also commercial requirements such as retail shops, office spaces and corporate business spaces.

Ajnara Group Famous Projects

AJNARA Group has delivered some of the best residential projects in the past that till date stand as proud examples of their perseverance and quality of work. Some of their projects include Ajnara Ambrosia in Sector 118 Noida, The Belvedere, The Megalio, The Klock Tower, Ajnara Elements in Sector 137 Noida, AJNARA Homes, Le Garden and AJNARA City in Greater Noida, AJNARA Panorama and Vice Royal near the F1 Tracks in Yamuna Expressway, AJNARA Integrate City in Ghaziabad and more. Among their ongoing commercial projects are a The Megalio in Sector 129, The Plazio and Le Mart in Greater Noida West and more.

AJNARA Group provides you the best amenities

With so many real estate players in the market, it is often difficult for people to decide on whom to trust with their home. Naturally buying a home or a business space is a big step and should not be decided upon in a hurry. With AJNARA Group you get the assurance of receiving world class amenities and luxurious stay. Most of their projects include swimming pools, sports complex, shopping centers, gymnasiums with high quality equipments, banks and ATMs and much more.

For more details:

http://www.ajnaraagroup.com/

Contact
Nandini Gupta
09555807777
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Neobrix
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
