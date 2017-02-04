Gaur City Center - offices and retail stores

Gaur City Center is an upcoming commercial project by the Gaurson Group. It is unlike any of their previous projects as it will be a unique blend of technology and luxury.

gaur city center 2

Contact

Amit Sharma

***@gmail.com Amit Sharma

End

-- Gaur City Center is an upcoming commercial project by the Gaurson Group. It is unlike any of their previous projects as it will be a unique blend of technology and luxury. The concept of a mall has long been known to the Indian customer but one that also houses offices and retail stores is a new one. Such is the nature of Gaur City Centre. It will have a wide range of facilities like retail shops, food outlets, shopping stores from high end brands, entertainment zone, gym as well as office spaces.This project is coming up at the first roundabout of Gaur City which is located in Noida Extension. It will cover 5.68 acres of land and consist of 3 stories. Moreover going in and out via your vehicles will be pretty easy because there is a 130 meter wide road in front of the mall. Along with this it will be well connected to all parts of NCR making it really comfortable for you to commute from anywhere. It is also close by the bus station as well the upcoming metro.Gaur City Center will be an amalgamation of a huge range of attractions like cinema hall, shopping stores and showrooms serving high end brands, food court with various food outlets, a gymnasium equipped with high quality equipments as well as trainer. Apart from this the security will be unreachable with CCTV cameras, security guards, fire alarms as well as boom barriers. The parking is multi level and will have ample space for both owners and customers.If one plans on expanding their business or starting a new one, then Gaur City Centre is the perfect choice because it will be a major attraction for over 2 lakh families living near it. If you own such a prospect then surely Gaur City Centre Will cater to all your needs of having the perfect business space that will give you high profit returns.