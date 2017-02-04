 
PKS Town Central Luxury Shops and Office Space

 
 
NOIDA, India - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Now a days Noida is becoming a hub of shopping destination as college students and travelers finding the city at best for spending wonderful weekends and holidays. PKS Group is launching its new project that is PKS Town Central located in Noida Extension consists of five levels having varieties of luxury shops and office space. Party lovers and shopaholics both can enjoy their time in this commercial complex as it is equipped with branded shops and cool cocktail bars. So, explore the shopping mall and grab the trendy things.The best thing about this plaza is young people may cheer the night away and can do full enjoyment.

With their dazzlingly designed interiors, from convenient seating to posters and huge illustrations on the walls, PKS Town Centralis the perfect place to forget your worries and celebrate anything worthwhile in the evening and buy the trendy or latest things here. You will not find the perfect interior but also enjoy the weather and greenery outside with comfortable seats and watch water fountains. Business owners can work in this peaceful environment having the benefits of the latest features such as high alert security, spacious parking, lifts and escalator etc.  With their impressive array of branded shops, entertainment section and food court, is more than just a tourist place.

PKS Town Central is the best shopping complex with its magnificent view and the elegant structure of the building. Music will be kept at a soft level so as not to disturb conversation, the outside seating and the intimately decorated interior create a relaxing and congenial ambiance.So, just enter and create some memories to take back home. This is the place to go for a relaxed atmosphere as shopping keeps us happy and energetic. PKS Town central is a lavish, contemporary and beautifully decorated shopping complex in Noida.

For more details:

http://www.pkstowncentrals.com/

