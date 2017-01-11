News By Tag
Local Chefs Compete In Inaugural COOKING FOR A CLASSIC Event
Chefs and Celebrity Judges Team Up To Raise Funds For Lucy Daniels Center
The chef line-up will include:
·Monday, Feb. 20 –Dean Thompson/Flights (http://flightsnorthhills.com/)
·Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Donaldo Guzman/Sitti (http://www.sitti-
·Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Scott James/The Angus Barn (http://www.angusbarn.com/)
·Monday, Feb. 27 – Timothy Bocholis/Bistro B Tapas (http://www.thebistrob.com/)
·Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Clark Barlowe/Heirloom (http://www.heirloomrestaurantnc.com/)
·Wednesday, March 1 – Jonathan Ballard/Sassool (http://www.sassool.com/)
·Monday, March 2 – Adam Pettigrew/Pup's Steakhouse (http://www.pupssteakhouse.com/)
·Tuesday, March 3 – Troy Stauffer/City Club Raleigh vs. RJ St. John/Bull McCabes (http://bullmccabesirishpub.com/)
"I am excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with other talented chefs from this area in an effort to support an organization that provides children with a foundation to excel in life," said Dean Thompson, Executive Chef of Flights Restaurant & Lounge. "I believe we have a true recipe for success with this event."
Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now. Attendees can purchase a ticket for each four rounds to access the special VIP experience during the final round, which includes: special seating with one of the celebrity judges, premium service and a special gift from the Lucy Daniels Center. Doors will open each night at 6 PM.
About the Cooking for a Classic Event:
Cooking for a Classic is an event and friendly competition among local chefs taking place throughout February and March 2017 to help raise funds for the Lucy Daniels Center. Guests will have the opportunity to sample six dish and beverage pairings and vote, along with celebrity judges to send chefs to the next round; as well as bid on chef-designed dining packages during a silent auction. Sponsors of Cooking for a Classic are Rocky Top Hospitality, MOJO Performance Partners and Out & About/WRAL. Vendor partners are Inland Seafood, FreshPoint Produce, US Foods, Prestige Farms, Long Beverage, TOPO Spirits, ALSCO, United Restaurant Equipment, Spin NC, F8 Photo Studios, Jen Rhoton Designs, Libby Glass, and Bausher China.
For more information about the event, visit http://www.lucydanielscenter.org/
About Lucy Daniels Center:
The Lucy Daniels Center was founded 25 years ago and specializes in helping children from birth to age 11 live emotionally healthy lives through in-depth evaluation and treatment, family involvement and education. The multi-disciplinary team, which includes recognized experts in mental health and education, works together with families to provide a uniquely comprehensive approach, delivering individualized treatment to each child including: mental health assessments, family counseling, therapy in both one-on-one and classroom settings and early childhood and elementary education programs.
Visit http://www.lucydanielscenter.org to learn more.
