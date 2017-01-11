 
News By Tag
* Chefs
* Competition
* Fundraising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Local Chefs Compete In Inaugural COOKING FOR A CLASSIC Event

Chefs and Celebrity Judges Team Up To Raise Funds For Lucy Daniels Center
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Chefs
Competition
Fundraising

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Raleigh - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Events

RALEIGH, N.C. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Local area chefs will compete on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from February 20th through March 3rd at 1705 Prime, located at 1705 E. Millbrook Road in the inaugural Cooking for a Classic (http://www.lucydanielscenter.org/cooking-for-a-classic-2017) event to benefit the Lucy Daniels Center (http://www.lucydanielscenter.org).  This first time event will pit 16 top chefs from the region, with the attendees and celebrity guest judges voting on the six plated courses and six beverages being served to see who moves on to the next round and who will walk away with the grand prize: a restored 1969 Corvette stingray! All proceeds will benefit the Lucy Daniels Center, a non-profit organization that helps children deal with mental and emotional health challenges and behavioral issues.

The chef line-up will include:

·Monday, Feb. 20 –Dean Thompson/Flights (http://flightsnorthhills.com/), Raleigh vs. Rich Carter/Catering Works (http://www.cateringworks.com/), Raleigh 

·Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Donaldo Guzman/Sitti (http://www.sitti-raleigh.com/), Raleigh vs. Nick Fay/Busy Bee Café (http://www.busybeeraleigh.com/), Raleigh 

·Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Scott James/The Angus Barn (http://www.angusbarn.com/), Raleigh vs. Eric Gephart/Kamado Grille (http://www.kamadogrille.com/), Raleigh 

·Monday, Feb. 27 – Timothy Bocholis/Bistro B Tapas (http://www.thebistrob.com/), Kernersville vs. Trey Cleveland/Top of The Hill (http://www.thetopofthehill.com/#toporestaurant), Chapel Hill 

·Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Clark Barlowe/Heirloom (http://www.heirloomrestaurantnc.com/), Charlotte vs., James Patterson/McConnell Golf Dining Team (http://www.mcconnellgolf.com/dining), Greensboro/Raleigh 

·Wednesday, March 1 – Jonathan Ballard/Sassool (http://www.sassool.com/), Raleigh vs. Tom Havrish/Lugano Restaurant, (http://www.luganocary.com/) Cary 

·Monday, March 2 – Adam Pettigrew/Pup's Steakhouse (http://www.pupssteakhouse.com/), Wilson vs. Teddy Klopf/Provenance (http://provenanceraleigh.com/), Raleigh 

·Tuesday, March 3 – Troy Stauffer/City Club Raleigh vs. RJ St. John/Bull McCabes (http://bullmccabesirishpub.com/), Durham

"I am excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with other talented chefs from this area in an effort to support an organization that provides children with a foundation to excel in life," said Dean Thompson, Executive Chef of Flights Restaurant & Lounge. "I believe we have a true recipe for success with this event."

Tickets start at $50 and are on sale now. Attendees can purchase a ticket for each four rounds to access the special VIP experience during the final round, which includes: special seating with one of the celebrity judges, premium service and a special gift from the Lucy Daniels Center. Doors will open each night at 6 PM.

About the Cooking for a Classic Event:

Cooking for a Classic is an event and friendly competition among local chefs taking place throughout February and March 2017 to help raise funds for the Lucy Daniels Center. Guests will have the opportunity to sample six dish and beverage pairings and vote, along with celebrity judges to send chefs to the next round; as well as bid on chef-designed dining packages during a silent auction. Sponsors of Cooking for a Classic are Rocky Top Hospitality, MOJO Performance Partners and Out & About/WRAL. Vendor partners are Inland Seafood, FreshPoint Produce, US Foods, Prestige Farms, Long Beverage, TOPO Spirits, ALSCO, United Restaurant Equipment, Spin NC, F8 Photo Studios, Jen Rhoton Designs, Libby Glass, and Bausher China.

For more information about the event, visit http://www.lucydanielscenter.org/cooking-for-a-classic-2017

About Lucy Daniels Center:

The Lucy Daniels Center was founded 25 years ago and specializes in helping children from birth to age 11 live emotionally healthy lives through in-depth evaluation and treatment, family involvement and education. The multi-disciplinary team, which includes recognized experts in mental health and education, works together with families to provide a uniquely comprehensive approach, delivering individualized treatment to each child including: mental health assessments, family counseling, therapy in both one-on-one and classroom settings and early childhood and elementary education programs.

Visit http://www.lucydanielscenter.org to learn more.

Contact
Ashley-Beth Holmes
PFB Connect
***@pfbconnect.com
End
Source:The Lucy Daniels Center
Email:***@pfbconnect.com Email Verified
Tags:Chefs, Competition, Fundraising
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share