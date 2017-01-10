 
News By Tag
* Ethernet Switches
* Ethernet Switching
* Switch Platform
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Wireless
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
16151413121110

Cavium's XPliant® Receive Linley Group's Analysts' Choice Award for Best Networking Chip 2016

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ethernet Switches
Ethernet Switching
Switch Platform

Industry:
Wireless

Location:
San Jose - California - US

Subject:
Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM), a leading provider of products that enable intelligent processing for enterprise and cloud data centers, today announced that Cavium's XPliant CNX880xx family of Ethernet switches received the Linley Group's Analyst Choice Award for the "Best Networking Chip" in 2016.

"We selected Cavium's XPliant Ethernet switch as our winner due to its customer programmability, which enables customers to differentiate their products through unique features and also enables in-field upgradability," said Bob Wheeler, principal analyst, the Linley Group.

"Cavium is very honored to receive this Analyst Choice Award from the Linley Group for the XPliant Ethernet Switch," said Eric Hayes, VP/GM Switch Platform Group at Cavium.  "To be formally recognized for getting the world's first customer programmable hyper scale data center switching solution into production, including the software tools that enable developers to seamlessly create unique value added features and perform in field upgrades is a testament to the Cavium team's ability to aggressively innovate and execute."

Cavium's XPliant Ethernet switch family is the first to deliver a high throughput programmable ASIC that is shipping today in production.  Multiple major OEMs including Arista and Brocade have announced Ethernet switching systems built from this XPliant silicon. These customers have leveraged the XPliant flexible programmability to create their own custom pipelines delivering multiple innovations, including but not limited to, scalable table lookups, visibility and telemetry.

In addition to programmability, the XPliant family of Ethernet switches offers a fully centralized shared packet buffer architecture to absorb large bursts. It supports dynamic port configuration and mixed mode port speeds from 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 50G and 100G. It also supports both 25GE Consortium and IEEE 802.3by specification and provides connectivity solutions for embedded applications.

The Linley Group Analysts' Choice Awards recognize the top semiconductor products of 2016 in seven categories: embedded processors, mobile processors, server processors, processor-IP cores, mobile chips, networking chips, and best technology. To choose each winner, The Linley Group's team of technology analysts focus on the merits of the leading products that entered production (or, in the case of IP, released to RTL) during 2016.  They evaluate the combined advantages in power, performance, features, and cost of each device for their target end application and market.

About The Linley Group
The Linley Group is the industry's leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for networking, communications, mobile, and data-center applications. The company provides strategic consulting services, in-depth analytical reports, and conferences focused on advanced technologies for chip and system design. The Linley Group also publishes the weekly Microprocessor Report, Networking Report, and Mobile Chip Report. For insights on recent industry news, subscribe to the company's free email newsletters: Linley Wire, Linley on Mobile and Processor Watch.

About Cavium
Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM), offers a broad portfolio of integrated, software compatible processors ranging in performance from 1Gbps to 100Gbps that enable secure, intelligent functionality in Enterprise, Data Center, Broadband/Consumer, Mobile and Service Provider Equipment, highly programmable switches which scale to 3.2Tbps and Ethernet and Fibre Channel adapters up to 100Gbps. Cavium processors are supported by ecosystem partners that provide operating systems, tools and application support, hardware reference designs and other products. Cavium is headquartered in San Jose, CA with design centers in California, Massachusetts, India, China and Taiwan. For more information, please visit: http://www.cavium.com.

Contact
Angel Atondo
Sr. Marketing Communications Manager
***@cavium.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cavium.com
Posted By:***@cavium.com Email Verified
Tags:Ethernet Switches, Ethernet Switching, Switch Platform
Industry:Wireless
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cavium Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share