Cavium's XPliant® Receive Linley Group's Analysts' Choice Award for Best Networking Chip 2016
"We selected Cavium's XPliant Ethernet switch as our winner due to its customer programmability, which enables customers to differentiate their products through unique features and also enables in-field upgradability,"
"Cavium is very honored to receive this Analyst Choice Award from the Linley Group for the XPliant Ethernet Switch," said Eric Hayes, VP/GM Switch Platform Group at Cavium. "To be formally recognized for getting the world's first customer programmable hyper scale data center switching solution into production, including the software tools that enable developers to seamlessly create unique value added features and perform in field upgrades is a testament to the Cavium team's ability to aggressively innovate and execute."
Cavium's XPliant Ethernet switch family is the first to deliver a high throughput programmable ASIC that is shipping today in production. Multiple major OEMs including Arista and Brocade have announced Ethernet switching systems built from this XPliant silicon. These customers have leveraged the XPliant flexible programmability to create their own custom pipelines delivering multiple innovations, including but not limited to, scalable table lookups, visibility and telemetry.
In addition to programmability, the XPliant family of Ethernet switches offers a fully centralized shared packet buffer architecture to absorb large bursts. It supports dynamic port configuration and mixed mode port speeds from 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 50G and 100G. It also supports both 25GE Consortium and IEEE 802.3by specification and provides connectivity solutions for embedded applications.
The Linley Group Analysts' Choice Awards recognize the top semiconductor products of 2016 in seven categories: embedded processors, mobile processors, server processors, processor-IP cores, mobile chips, networking chips, and best technology. To choose each winner, The Linley Group's team of technology analysts focus on the merits of the leading products that entered production (or, in the case of IP, released to RTL) during 2016. They evaluate the combined advantages in power, performance, features, and cost of each device for their target end application and market.
About The Linley Group
The Linley Group is the industry's leading source for independent technology analysis of semiconductors for networking, communications, mobile, and data-center applications. The company provides strategic consulting services, in-depth analytical reports, and conferences focused on advanced technologies for chip and system design. The Linley Group also publishes the weekly Microprocessor Report, Networking Report, and Mobile Chip Report. For insights on recent industry news, subscribe to the company's free email newsletters:
About Cavium
Cavium, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAVM)
