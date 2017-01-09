 
PriorityChef Offers New Product Bundle, Wonderful Storage Solution

Free up kitchen clutter with these stylish canisters. They're perfect as wedding or housewarming gifts too!
 
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- PriorityChef announces the release of its new product bundle. This collection includes the 4-Piece Glass Storage Container Set and the 3-Piece Tea, Coffee, Sugar Jar Set. According to the company's founder Joe Kenny, this kitchen collection is a great gift idea for weddings, birthdays, and housewarmings.

With its continuing commitment to provide top-of-the-line kitchen solutions, PriorityChef offers these stylish storage containers to help its customers free up space and eliminate the clutter in the kitchen.

According to Mr. Kenny, this product bundle is designed for the homemaker who wants to keep things neat and in order in the kitchen.

"In this gift set, you get the 4-Piece Glass Container Set and the 3-Piece Tea, Coffee, Sugar White Jar Set," Mr. Kenny said. "It's a fantastic solution when you need to clear the clutter and free up space in the kitchen."

Beautifully designed to achieve an elegant look, the 4-Piece Glass Container Set and the 3-Piece Tea, Coffee, Sugar White Jar Set feature a distinctive appearance; ageless and classic that will look great on the kitchen countertop or pantry.

With its air-tight gasket, these screw-top glass containers will preserve the freshness of your cookies and other treats. You can also use these canisters for your kitchen staples like spices and other dry ingredients, Mr. Kenny said.

On the other hand, the 3-piece jar collection is perfect for storing your tea, coffee, and sugar. But you can also fill it with your candies and other sweet goodies, Mr. Kenny added.

PriorityChef is a family-run business, which is why it is more in touch with what its customers need or want. According to Mr. Kenny, the company is committed to creating products that are of much use to the customers. In the same way, he wants to ensure that they are very much satisfied with these offerings.

For this reason, the company puts forward a 100% satisfaction guarantee in all its products. But if customers feel their purchase did not meet their expectations, PriorityChef will replace the items or give a full refund.

Check these out on Amazon:

4-Piece Glass Storage Container Set:http://amzn.to/2i262SQ

3-Piece Tea, Coffee, Sugar Jar Set:http://amzn.to/2jgEDbV

About PriorityChef

PriorityChef is a small, family-run business based in Las Vegas Nevada. With its strong commitment to provide premier cookware products, the company is regarded as one of the most trusted brands in the U.S.

You can reach PriorityChef through email at support@priority-chef.com or visit its website at -http://priority-chef.com/

Media Contact
+639328825099
support@priority-chef.com
