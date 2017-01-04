 
News By Tag
* Jars
* Tea Coffee Sugar Jars
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


PriorityChef Announces 3-Piece Jar Set Product Launch

Available in silver, white, and black colors, these gorgeous jars can help free up the kitchen clutter. And they look good too!
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Jars
Tea Coffee Sugar Jars

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Products

LAS VEGAS - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- PriorityChef reveals a new kitchen solution for people seeking to free up the clutter in the pantry or countertop. In this product launch, the company offers the 3-Piece Jar Set. These gorgeous containers are designed to contain tea, coffee, and sugar, but the possibilities are endless. According to company founder Joe Kenny, this jar collection serves other uses.

"In addition to tea, coffee, and sugar, you can also use these jars for other kitchen staples," he said. "I use them to contain dry ingredients like spices, oatmeal, and my vitamins."

The 3-Piece Tea, Coffee, Sugar Jar set features a screw-top metal body, beautifully designed, and available in 3 colors (black, white, and silver). Each jar measures 12 cm x 10 cm x 10 cm. Its stylish yet functional design demonstrates its excellent workmanship.

These jars have an air-tight seal to preserve freshness and effectively keep away bugs. Your cookies and candies are safe from ants, Mr. Kenny added.

"If you can't think of a gift for weddings, birthdays, or housewarmings, this jar collection is perfect," he added. "These jars are also ideal as party decorations."

With its continuing commitment to deliver outstanding solutions and top-grade products, you can trust PriorityChef to provide nothing but the best. For this reason, the company puts forward a 100% satisfaction guarantee in all its products. But if customers feel their purchase did not meet their expectations, PriorityChef will replace the items or give a full refund.

Check out the 3-Piece Tea, Coffee, Sugar Jar Set on Amazon:http://amzn.to/2jgEDbV

About PriorityChef

PriorityChef is a small, family-run business based in Las Vegas Nevada. With its strong commitment to provide premier cookware products, the company is regarded as one of the most trusted brands in the U.S.

You can reach PriorityChef through email at support@priority-chef.com or visit its website at -http://priority-chef.com/

Contact
+639328825099
***@priority-chef.com
End
Source:
Email:***@priority-chef.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Priority Chef PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share