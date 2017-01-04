News By Tag
PriorityChef Announces 3-Piece Jar Set Product Launch
Available in silver, white, and black colors, these gorgeous jars can help free up the kitchen clutter. And they look good too!
"In addition to tea, coffee, and sugar, you can also use these jars for other kitchen staples," he said. "I use them to contain dry ingredients like spices, oatmeal, and my vitamins."
The 3-Piece Tea, Coffee, Sugar Jar set features a screw-top metal body, beautifully designed, and available in 3 colors (black, white, and silver). Each jar measures 12 cm x 10 cm x 10 cm. Its stylish yet functional design demonstrates its excellent workmanship.
These jars have an air-tight seal to preserve freshness and effectively keep away bugs. Your cookies and candies are safe from ants, Mr. Kenny added.
"If you can't think of a gift for weddings, birthdays, or housewarmings, this jar collection is perfect," he added. "These jars are also ideal as party decorations."
With its continuing commitment to deliver outstanding solutions and top-grade products, you can trust PriorityChef to provide nothing but the best. For this reason, the company puts forward a 100% satisfaction guarantee in all its products. But if customers feel their purchase did not meet their expectations, PriorityChef will replace the items or give a full refund.
Check out the 3-Piece Tea, Coffee, Sugar Jar Set on Amazon:http://amzn.to/
About PriorityChef
PriorityChef is a small, family-run business based in Las Vegas Nevada. With its strong commitment to provide premier cookware products, the company is regarded as one of the most trusted brands in the U.S.
You can reach PriorityChef through email at support@priority-
+639328825099
***@priority-
