January 2017





PriorityChef Release Frying Pan + Chef Knife + Mixing Bowls Bundle

 
 
Tags:
Chef Knife
Frying Pan
Mixing Bowls

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Products

LAS VEGAS - Jan. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Premier cookware brand PriorityChef unveils its latest offering; a product bundle that contains the 3-Piece Nonstick Frying Pan Set, the 8-Inch Chef Knife, and the 5-Piece Mixing Bowl Set. According to the company's founder Joe Kenny, it's a wonderful gift idea for folks who are into cooking.

The company's mission is to provide ergonomic kitchen tools to make the cooking experience enjoyable for everyone. To this end, Mr. Kenny offers this amazing culinary set.

"First feature on this bundle are the nonstick frying pans," he said. "It is designed for even heating."

The  3-Piece Nonstick Frying Pan Set is made of durable stainless steel. Because of its innovative design, these pans will not burn your food. They are also safe for use in ovens and induction stoves, Mr. Kenny explained.

Next on the 3-product bundle is the 8-Inch Chef Knife. Fabricated using stainless steel, this knife is razor-sharp, making slicing and dicing very easy and convenient. Designed for precision and balance, this product is a delight to have.

The last featured product in this bundle is the 5-Piece Mixing Bowl Set. These nontoxic containers are designed with tight-seal lids to ensure freshness of your snacks or dry ingredients.

"This wonderful bowl collection is a great addition in your kitchen," Mr. Kenny put forward.

When you can't think of a gift for your family or friends, this product bundle is perfect. However, Mr. Kenny added that if this gift set does not meet your expectation, the company will provide a full refund.

         3-Piece Nonstick Frying Pan Set:http://amzn.to/2hQc1ps

         8-Inch Chef Knife:http://amzn.to/2hrYTG9

         5-Piece Mixing Bowl Set:http://amzn.to/2ih10i7

About PriorityChef

PriorityChef is a small, family-run business based in Las Vegas Nevada. With its strong commitment to provide premier cookware products, the company is regarded as one of the most trusted brands in the U.S.

You can reach PriorityChef through email at support@priority-chef.com or visit its website at -http://priority-chef.com/

