PriorityChef Offers 1000-Grit Whetstone & Chef Knife Bundle
If you're looking for a knife and whetstone gift set, this product bundle from PriorityChef is perfect for you.
Company founder Joe Kenny thought this product bundle is an ideal gift for housewarmings and weddings. Calling it the culinary expert's preferred pick when it comes to kitchen products, he said this collection is ergonomically designed for convenience.
"In this bundle, we offer professional-
The Whetstone 1000 Grit is a double-sided sharpening stone; a gorgeous whetstone that is highly functional and portable. If you're looking to have a smoother, finer finish with your knives, this tool is the best thing you can have in your kitchen. It makes knife sharpening a whole lot easier, he added.
The 8-Inch Chef Knife, on the other hand, features a contoured design and sharp blade. It's perfect for slicing, chopping, and dicing. Intended for commercial use, you would want to have this in your kitchen, Mr. Kenny said.
If you're in the market for a knife and a sharpening stone, this kitchen combo is your best bet, he added. Check them out on PriorityChef's website:
Mr. Kenny assured customers that the company will give a full refund if this product bundle does not meet their expectation.
About Priority Chef
PriorityChef is a family-run business focused on creating ergonomic kitchen solutions to make meal preparations easy and convenient. If you wish to contact the company, please send an email to support@priority-
