 
News By Tag
* Self-publish
* Books
* Amazon
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Seattle
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1514131211109

Awakening the Greatness Within

Free eBook Helps Dispel All Theories and Myths of the Great Ones
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Self-publish
* Books
* Amazon

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Seattle - Washington - US

SEATTLE - Jan. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Top Selling Author Joseph C. Parker's New Book "The Rise of the Chosen Ones: How to Choose Yourself for Greatness" will be available for FREE as an eBook on January 15, 2017 by visiting Amazon.com. This sought after gem maps out the steps and guidelines needed for developing the proper mindset to achieve the greatness you desire.

The myth of the Chosen One has been handed down throughout history. These rare individuals are supposedly selected for greatness from a higher source, and possess knowledge, wisdom, and skills others do not.

We see this myth in classic movies and books such as Star Wars and Harry Potter. However, we often wonder how they got chosen and/or how they gained access to this exclusive club. Luckily for us, this new book alleviates our concerns while breaking down the intricacies of everyday living.

While giving us the guidance to a successful life, this book will help you discover the power to:

·         Dispel the myth of the rare Chosen One and become one of the many Chosen Ones

·         Raise your self-worth through two powerful psychological models

·         Apply the core beliefs and strategies for success in your life

·         Become a master of the five progression levels of the Self-Chosen One

"The Rise of the Chosen Ones: How to Choose Yourself for Greatness" (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N64H6Q2/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&a...) offers some valuable insights that will challenge you to leap beyond your current comfort level, strengthen your effectiveness and live a more fulfilling life overall. Joseph C. Parker has managed to fundamentally explain the primary purpose of  the Chosen Life, while helping you understand yourself and some of the fundamental functions of the human mind.

Are you ready to be chosen? If so come visit www.amazon.com/FreeEBook on January 15th to get started on your rise to greatness!

Meet Joe Parker:

Joseph C. Parker is an author, radio host, cyber security expert, and the founder of Program Your Life Radio who lives in Washington State. He has built an exstensive online business platform which includes several websites and social media networks. His self-help blog is read by his subscriber list and is syndicated through all social media.

Joe is a a published co-author in "Here's How I Did It (Stardom Books, 2014) and Top Selling Author of "The Rise of the Chosen Ones: How to Choose Yourself for Greatness." He is also a successful real estate investor and computer network security expert for the US Navy.

For more information visit: www.riseofthechosenones.com (http://www.riseofthechosenones.com/) or www.programyourlife.org (http://www.programyourlife.org/)

Contact
Tony Cutillo
***@mediaproductions.tv
End
Source:
Email:***@mediaproductions.tv
Posted By:***@mediaproductions.tv Email Verified
Tags:Self-publish, Books, Amazon
Industry:Books
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eclectic Media PR News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share