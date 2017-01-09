News By Tag
Awakening the Greatness Within
Free eBook Helps Dispel All Theories and Myths of the Great Ones
The myth of the Chosen One has been handed down throughout history. These rare individuals are supposedly selected for greatness from a higher source, and possess knowledge, wisdom, and skills others do not.
We see this myth in classic movies and books such as Star Wars and Harry Potter. However, we often wonder how they got chosen and/or how they gained access to this exclusive club. Luckily for us, this new book alleviates our concerns while breaking down the intricacies of everyday living.
While giving us the guidance to a successful life, this book will help you discover the power to:
· Dispel the myth of the rare Chosen One and become one of the many Chosen Ones
· Raise your self-worth through two powerful psychological models
· Apply the core beliefs and strategies for success in your life
· Become a master of the five progression levels of the Self-Chosen One
"The Rise of the Chosen Ones: How to Choose Yourself for Greatness" (https://www.amazon.com/
Are you ready to be chosen? If so come visit www.amazon.com/
Meet Joe Parker:
Joseph C. Parker is an author, radio host, cyber security expert, and the founder of Program Your Life Radio who lives in Washington State. He has built an exstensive online business platform which includes several websites and social media networks. His self-help blog is read by his subscriber list and is syndicated through all social media.
Joe is a a published co-author in "Here's How I Did It (Stardom Books, 2014) and Top Selling Author of "The Rise of the Chosen Ones: How to Choose Yourself for Greatness." He is also a successful real estate investor and computer network security expert for the US Navy.
For more information visit: www.riseofthechosenones.com (http://www.riseofthechosenones.com/
Contact
Tony Cutillo
***@mediaproductions.tv
End
