Awakening the Greatness Within

-- Top Selling Author Joseph C. Parker's New Book "" will be available foras an eBook onby visiting Amazon.com. This sought after gem maps out the steps and guidelines needed for developing the proper mindset to achieve the greatness you desire.The myth of the Chosen One has been handed down throughout history. These rare individuals are supposedly selected for greatness from a higher source, and possess knowledge, wisdom, and skills others do not.We see this myth in classic movies and books such as Star Wars and Harry Potter. However, we often wonder how they got chosen and/or how they gained access to this exclusive club. Luckily for us, this new book alleviates our concerns while breaking down the intricacies of everyday living.While giving us the guidance to a successful life, this book will help you discover the power to:· Dispel the myth of the rare Chosen One and become one of the many Chosen Ones· Raise your self-worth through two powerful psychological models· Apply the core beliefs and strategies for success in your life· Become a master of the five progression levels of the Self-Chosen One" ( https://www.amazon.com/ dp/B01N64H6Q2/ ref=sr_1_1?ie= UTF8&a... ) offers some valuable insights that will challenge you to leap beyond your current comfort level, strengthen your effectiveness and live a more fulfilling life overall. Joseph C. Parker has managed to fundamentally explain the primary purpose of the Chosen Life, while helping you understand yourself and some of the fundamental functions of the human mind.Are you ready to be chosen? If so come visiton January 15th to get started on your rise to greatness!Joseph C. Parker is an author, radio host, cyber security expert, and the founder of Program Your Life Radio who lives in Washington State. He has built an exstensive online business platform which includes several websites and social media networks. His self-help blog is read by his subscriber list and is syndicated through all social media.Joe is a a published co-author inand Top Selling Author ofHe is also a successful real estate investor and computer network security expert for the US Navy.(http://www.programyourlife.org/)