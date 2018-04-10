Patricia Bossano Turns Her Books into Gold

Contact

-- Promising Indie Author, Patricia Bossano, has received the prestigious Gold Literary Titan Book Award for her extraordinary creation of the Faerie Legacy Series.The Gold Award is bestowed on books that are found to be perfect in their delivery of original content, meticulous development of unique characters in an organic and striking setting, innovative plot that supports a fresh theme, and elegant prose that transforms words into beautifully written novels.From the Literary Titan Association;"Your books deserve extraordinary praise and we are proud to acknowledge your dedication, writing skill and imagination."The Literary Titan Book Awards in general are awarded to books that have astounded and amazed us with unique writing styles, vivid worlds, complex characters, and original ideas. Those books deserve extraordinary praise and we are proud to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and imagination of those talented authors.Patricia has been pushing other writers towards the same goals and helping them strive for excellence along the way. She continues to open up eyes with her infectious style and unique character creation. The books along her journey have been reviewed by many, but now the awards have become prominent. Make sure you grab a seat for the next adventure!Patricia Bossano is an award-winning author of several works that include the fantasy novelsand. Her short stories (, and) are featured in the original, first edition of the Tales from Beyond anthologies, and are currently being re-mastered into a new paranormal collection;, slated for publication on All Souls Day, 2018.