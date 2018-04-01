Heather Wagenhals and Sharon Lechter Collaborate on Unlock Your Wealth Radio

Sharon Lechter, Think and Grow Rich for Women Best-Selling Author Celebrates National Financial Literacy Month and Season 35 of Unlock Your Wealth Radio Starring Heather Wagenhals

--, executive producer of Unlock Your Wealth Radio, a syndicated personal finance radio show specializing in financial literacy, is joined by returning guest andBest-Selling Authorto discuss financial issues facing women today during National Financial Literacy Month. The radio show airs worldwide on the Libsyn platform, iTunes, Google play, SoundCloud, and many others Friday, April 6, 2018.On the Internet, theradio show with Heather Wagenhals can be heard weekly on Fridays from 9 AM to 10 AM PST."Sharon's time as a successful CPA, on the President's Counsel for Financial Literacy, leading her own best-selling publishing concern, and now partnering with the Napoleon Hill Foundation updating the Think and Grow Rich for Women into a best-selling book worldwide, gives her a unique perspective on women, financial literacy, and female entrepreneurship which is perfect for sharing with our audience at Unlock Your Wealth Radio," explains Heather Wagenhals, show creator and host.started on a terrestrial a.m. radio station in Phoenix, Arizona 15 years ago and moved to the Libsyn platform over four years ago to bring Heather's unique and proven biology-based approach to success to people worldwide.Best Selling Author, Award Winning Speaker, and Biology-based Success Architect Heather Wagenhals interviews the hottest minds in productivity, entrepreneurship, budgeting, personal finance, investing, psychology, and personal development to help you get your MoneyMind©Right.Listen in each week is Heather Wagenhals interviews the top experts and shares her money management concepts that help you get your budget back on track, savings straight, and invest for your future like the pros. Unlock Your Wealth Radio has grown from a listenership of 70,000 local Arizona listeners to audiences across the United States, the Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand to name a few. Unlock Your Wealth Radio can be heard Fridays at 9 AM to 10 AM PST ator anytime on the website.Unlock Your Wealth Radio Starring Heather Wagenhals is where listeners tune in Friday's at 9AM Pacific to hear Best Selling Author, Award Winning Speaker, and Biology-based Success Architect Heather Wagenhals interview the hottest minds in productivity, entrepreneurship, budgeting, personal finance, investing, psychology, and personal development to help you get your MoneyMind©Right.Past guests include: celebrity guests likeof A & E's Big Spender, Million Dollar Listing BRAVO's, andauthor Think and Grow Rich for Women. Our lineup of guests includesauthor of Secrets of the Millionaire Mind,the Father of Self-Esteem, Chicken Soup for the Soul magnate, real estate expertthe Invest Diva, Mastering Happiness coach, Consumer Credit Counselor, serial entrepreneur, frugal living expert, publishing tycoonand many more.