Heather Wagenhals and Sharon Lechter Collaborate on Unlock Your Wealth Radio
Sharon Lechter, Think and Grow Rich for Women Best-Selling Author Celebrates National Financial Literacy Month and Season 35 of Unlock Your Wealth Radio Starring Heather Wagenhals
On the Internet, the www.unlockyourwealthradio.com radio show with Heather Wagenhals can be heard weekly on Fridays from 9 AM to 10 AM PST.
"Sharon's time as a successful CPA, on the President's Counsel for Financial Literacy, leading her own best-selling publishing concern, and now partnering with the Napoleon Hill Foundation updating the Think and Grow Rich for Women into a best-selling book worldwide, gives her a unique perspective on women, financial literacy, and female entrepreneurship which is perfect for sharing with our audience at Unlock Your Wealth Radio," explains Heather Wagenhals, show creator and host.
UnlockYourWealthRadio.com started on a terrestrial a.m. radio station in Phoenix, Arizona 15 years ago and moved to the Libsyn platform over four years ago to bring Heather's unique and proven biology-based approach to success to people worldwide.
Best Selling Author, Award Winning Speaker, and Biology-based Success Architect Heather Wagenhals interviews the hottest minds in productivity, entrepreneurship, budgeting, personal finance, investing, psychology, and personal development to help you get your MoneyMind©Right.
Listen in each week is Heather Wagenhals interviews the top experts and shares her money management concepts that help you get your budget back on track, savings straight, and invest for your future like the pros. Unlock Your Wealth Radio has grown from a listenership of 70,000 local Arizona listeners to audiences across the United States, the Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand to name a few. Unlock Your Wealth Radio can be heard Fridays at 9 AM to 10 AM PST at www.unlockyourwealthradio.com or anytime on the website.
About UnlockYourWealthRadio.com:
Past guests include: celebrity guests like Larry Winget of A & E's Big Spender, Million Dollar Listing BRAVO's Chris Leavitt, and Sharon Lechter author Think and Grow Rich for Women. Our lineup of guests includes T. Harv Eker author of Secrets of the Millionaire Mind, Nathaniel Branden the Father of Self-Esteem, Chicken Soup for the Soul magnate Mark Victor Hansen, real estate expert Jason Hartman, Kiana Danial the Invest Diva, Mastering Happiness coach Dr. Joel Wade, Consumer Credit Counselor Thomas Nitzsche, serial entrepreneur Tom Corson-Knowles, frugal living expert Sara Tetreault, publishing tycoon Steve Forbes and many more.
