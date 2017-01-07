News By Tag
Speakeasy Art Gallery presents Elisabeth Ladwig: Introspection
February 3 - March 18 Opening reception Friday, February 3, 2017 from 6-9pm
Once an idea is born in her sketchbook, Elisabeth sets out to take the photographs she needs to create the image. Her process is variable and spiritually instinctive;
Upon finishing her studies in Graphic and Digital Design at Parsons School of Design in NYC, her artistic career began in the music industry where she designed for the likes of Liza Minnelli, Barry Manilow, Patrick Stewart, for Broadway, and for major motion pictures. Her current photo artistry has been represented by galleries from Arizona to Rome, and has been digitally displayed in Times Square and at the Louvre. Elisabeth was recently chosen for "Presenze" ("Presence"), an international exhibition of Women in the Arts 2016.
Speakeasy Art Gallery
973-557-8268
speakeasyart@
