Dr Somdutt Prasad: A Distinguished Moderator and Speaker in the Annual Meet of the VRSWB
The event will witness participation of top ophthalmologists discussing on various topics.
Dr Prasad will moderate the AMD & IPCV session (6 to 6:40pm) on the first day of the meet. He will speak on the topic "Everest 2 Trial - What we have learn?" The other topics of discussion at the meeting are:
· Role of SLO ICG
· OCT Angiography
· Choroidal Imaging
· ROP Imaging
· ROP Challenges in India
· Differential diagnosis and management of different intraocular tumor
· Masquerades - Diagnostic Challenges
· Intraocular steroids in DME
· Role of laser in DME
· Update AntiVegf in DME
· Anti VEGF in poor VA group patients: Evidence for effectiveness
· Management of refractory cases of CNVM
· Aflibercept in PCV - our experience in Narayan Netralaya
· Patient centered outcomes - clinical trials vs real world evidence in AMD
· Paediatric retinal surgeries
· Complex macular pathogies: Nuts, Bolts & Pearls
· DME - Improving visual outcomes'
· Management of sub retinal blood by various modalities
· Surgical management of RIOFB under MIVS
· 27gz MIVS Surgery
· Newer surgical techniques
· ILM peeling in DME
About Dr Somdutt Prasad
Dr Somdutt Prasad, MS, FRCS, FRCOphth, FACS is one of the highly rated ophthalmic surgeons in Kolkata. A surgeon with over two decades experience, Dr Prasad is highly experienced in cataract surgery, vitreoretinal surgery, IOL lens implants along with management of retinal conditions such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and venous occlusions. He is the author of several key papers published in international journals and has authored over 75 peer-reviewed publications and 8 book chapters. Currently, he heads i4vision, a modern eye care clinic in Kolkata. For more visit http://www.somduttprasad.com/
For more information, contact:
Secretariat
Alokon Eye Care
161, Block A, Lake Town
Kolkata - 700089
Email: vrswbannualmeet@
Phone: 033 6450 8281
