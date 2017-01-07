"Implement Web-based Payroll System to Streamline Your Payroll."

SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a renowned software company and offers business software packages. In addition to Payroll System, it has CRM System, School & Tuition Management System Software, and Doctor & Clinic Management System Software.

-- "Yes, we have successful cover stories from our satisfied customers to back our web-based Payroll System. The payroll software Singapore reflects our ability to offer an integrated solution to the statutory requirements of SMEs in Singapore," quoted Ms. Meena, the Business Head of SBS Consulting Pte Ltd."An expanding business has to overcome the pains associated with the growing up by upgrading itself. The increased difficulty level of the payroll processing for its expanding workforce is one such a pain. They have the option of automating the task by implementing our online payroll system," advised Ms. Meena.The businesses trying to accommodate their increased business activities by hiring new employees also has to deal with the increased complexity of managing human resources. After a stage, managing payroll processing manually becomes troublesome for the companies. It also happens to the business owners having multiple companies. The only solution to the problem is to leverage a state-of-the-art HR & Payroll Software."The Payroll System allows the business owners to have multiple companies in the system. They can key-in and store company related information like Company Address, Giro Setup, Time-sheet Setup, Allowed Leaves Setup, Working Hours, Email Setup, IR8A Setup, CSN Setup, Preference setup, etc. Our integrated payroll software Singapore is a perfect solution for those who are tired of using multiple systems and wants to digitize and consolidate group-wide payroll processing to a single platform," added Ms. Meena.The automation of internal payroll related processes by implementing a payroll software dramatically changes the role of HR staff. It changes from the administrative role to more strategic and business transformation role. The payroll software Singapore supports them by providing extensive reports and lending analytical capabilities to take care of strategic business planning. The tool proactively assists them to in progression planning by allowing them to track employee performance and review the progress. A feature and module-rich payroll system assists the HR staff in taking care of the following tasks:Employee ManagementMaster Setup ManagementCompany ManagementPayroll ManagementLeaves ManagementTime Attendance: Roster & Time-sheet ManagementClaims ManagementProgression PlanningReports and Enquiry ManagementEmail and SMS ManagementReports and Dash BoardsSchedule ManagementTrackingReportingBio-metric (Finger Scan ) Attendance supportBilling & Invoice ManagementThe payroll system software supports different wage structures, hourly rates, and also provides for the inclusion of different employee benefits, and allowances in the calculation of employee salaries. It also takes care of the deposition of the statutory contributions like CPF, different levies, and filing of taxes that are due from the employees.Moreover, the implementation of the online HR & payroll system also benefits employees of the business. The web-based payroll software offers 24X7 accessibility to the HR staff and the employees of the business. For them, the system simplifies the tedious and time-consuming HR processes. All they have to do is access the system by going online using a desktop, laptop, tablet, or a smartphone. It allows them to go through their data about leaves, payslips, claims, etc., at their convenience.The automated email and SMS management module enables the employees to communicate with the management and get answers to their queries. It saves them a lot of time and efforts as they do not have to physically visit the company office and meet the officials in person."Upgrading to a web-based payroll system, for a cost-efficient fee, is an affordable solution to your payroll requirements. It enables the small business owners in increasing the efficiency and productivity of their concern by bringing the automation to the internal processes, freeing the human resources and allowing them to concentrate on the core tasks of their business. It actually helps them in maximizing their returns-on-investment (ROI)," concluded Ms. Meena.About SBS Consulting Pte Ltd:SBS Consulting is one of the top-notch incorporation services providing firm based in Singapore. It has also built a reputation for itself as the provider of state-of-the-art business software solutions. SBS Consulting provides its clients with the latest Payroll System, CRM System, Doctor & Tuition Management software, and Doctor & Clinic Management System Software.Contact:Ms. Meena,High Street Centre,#17-02, 1 North Bridge Road,Singapore - 179094Tel: (65) 6536 0036