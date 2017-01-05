News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Speech Processing Solutions announces widespread availability of Philips Voice Tracer
Building on successful CES 2017, innovative recording devices will provide flexibility for consumers across North America
The consumer-focused Voice Tracer range addresses several technical limitations found in many current smartphone recording applications. Superior features from the digital recording range include:
• Increased storage space: Voice Tracers are equipped with 8GB of internal memory space dedicated to audio files, doubling the recording time of the line's previous models.
• Speech recognition and cloud services: Some Voice Tracers come equipped with the latest Dragon NaturallySpeaking speech recognition software from Nuance, which automatically transcribes audio files to transform your audio recordings into written documents. Users can also opt to use the Philips cloud-based subscription based dictation management and transcription solution, SpeechLive (https://www.speechlive.com/
• Outstanding sound quality: The Voice Tracer includes two built-in stereo microphones designed to reduce background noise and deliver crystal clear recordings. It also features AutoAdjust+, which automatically adjusts sound parameters to ensure superior recording quality even in changing or loud environments, or with multiple speakers.
• Specialized recording microphones:
"Major trends at CES this year highlighted the growing consumer demand for high-quality, dedicated devices to make their lives easier and more connected," said Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "The Voice Tracer digital audio recorder range builds on these key trends, providing high-quality, convenient solutions to consumers and professionals looking for a better way to record, store and transcribe audio files. Now, North American consumers and professionals can have greater access to this superior technology to improve their dictation, recording and transcription needs."
The Philips Voice Tracer range will be available worldwide beginning February 1, 2017. Regional availability of models may differ. To learn more, visit https://www.dictation.philips.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse