 
News By Tag
* Audio Recording, Dictation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Speech Processing Solutions announces widespread availability of Philips Voice Tracer

Building on successful CES 2017, innovative recording devices will provide flexibility for consumers across North America
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Audio Recording, Dictation

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Speech Processing Solutions, the global leader in professional dictation and voice solutions, today announces the widespread availability of its Philips Voice Tracer range following a successful CES 2017. Major trends at the electronics tradeshow included enhanced mobility, specialized devices and cloud connectivity. Aligning with these key trends, the Voice Tracer, Speech Processing Solutions' most recent line of digital audio recorders, will be available for widespread consumer purchase in North America on February 1, 2017.

The consumer-focused Voice Tracer range addresses several technical limitations found in many current smartphone recording applications. Superior features from the digital recording range include:

Increased storage space: Voice Tracers are equipped with 8GB of internal memory space dedicated to audio files, doubling the recording time of the line's previous models.
Speech recognition and cloud services: Some Voice Tracers come equipped with the latest Dragon NaturallySpeaking speech recognition software from Nuance, which automatically transcribes audio files to transform your audio recordings into written documents. Users can also opt to use the Philips cloud-based subscription based dictation management and transcription solution, SpeechLive (https://www.speechlive.com/us/), now available in over 20 different languages.
Outstanding sound quality: The Voice Tracer includes two built-in stereo microphones designed to reduce background noise and deliver crystal clear recordings. It also features AutoAdjust+, which automatically adjusts sound parameters to ensure superior recording quality even in changing or loud environments, or with multiple speakers.
Specialized recording microphones: Unlike smartphones, the Voice Tracer range employs specific technologies to adapt to various recording environments. The innovative 3Mic AutoZoom+ suppresses surrounding noises and automatically "zooms" in on the speaker's voice, which is ideal for lectures and interviews. The 3Mic High-Fidelity allows users to capture music in its fullest dimension. Finally, the 360° meeting microphone captures all speakers from every angle and guarantees a crystal-clear sound – even for meetings with more than five participants.

"Major trends at CES this year highlighted the growing consumer demand for high-quality, dedicated devices to make their lives easier and more connected," said Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "The Voice Tracer digital audio recorder range builds on these key trends, providing high-quality, convenient solutions to consumers and professionals looking for a better way to record, store and transcribe audio files. Now, North American consumers and professionals can have greater access to this superior technology to improve their dictation, recording and transcription needs."

The Philips Voice Tracer range will be available worldwide beginning February 1, 2017. Regional availability of models may differ. To learn more, visit https://www.dictation.philips.com/products/#audio-recorders.
End
Source:Speech Processing Solutions
Email:***@dodgecommunications.com
Posted By:***@dodgecommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Audio Recording, Dictation
Industry:Technology
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dodge Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share