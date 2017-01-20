News By Tag
Valify Announces Continued Expansion Leading into 2017
Growth includes product and service enhancements, employee hires and a new office
In addition to identifying purchased services savings opportunities using Valify's software, Valify's new Advisory Services can be deployed to realize those savings, providing a turnkey solution exclusively for Valify clients. The ultimate goal of Valify's Advisory Services is to assist clients in establishing and maintaining a best-in-class system for pursuing cost reductions highlighted by Valify's software. Valify's technology enabled purchased services experts offer roadmap development, project management, RFP development and direct negotiations with vendors when needed.
To help support the new product enhancements and services offerings, Valify has made several new hires across departments including Marketing, Advisory Services, Benchmarking, and Product Development. Valify's new office space in Frisco, Texas will support new employees and continued growth.
"The new additions to our team have enabled us to further enhance our product offerings, better support our rapidly growing customer base, and continue our company's mission to provide intuitive, robust technology that empowers health systems and hospitals to identify opportunities quicker than ever before and to improve their margins significantly,"
To learn more about Valify's many purchased services data analytic capabilities or to schedule a demo, visit www.getvalify.com.
About Valify
Valify is the only web-based solution that allows healthcare organizations to quickly identify, benchmark and track savings in purchased services, mitigate financial risk and reduce the overall cost of operations. Valify reveals purchased services spending across the enterprise to help identify immediate cost savings opportunities in more than 1,200 categories. With proprietary benchmarking analysis, organizations can compare purchased services spending against a monthly-updated database of hundreds of peer institutions to evaluate financial performance, prepare for vendor negotiations and reduce costs that typically comprise more than 35 percent of a hospital's non-labor budget. For more information, visit GetValify.com.
Media Contact
Kelley Miller
kelley@getvalify.com
