Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh Earns Angie's List Super Service Award in Windows, Doors, Siding
Award reflects company's consistently high level of customer service in Windows, Siding, and Door Categories
"Only about 5 percent of companies in each category in Pittsburgh have performed so consistently well enough to earn our Super Service Award," said Angie's List Found Angie Hicks. "It's a really high standard."
Universal Windows Direct, a window, siding, and door company servicing the greater Pittsburgh area, has been a recipient of the Super Service Award since 2011. "For six years, Angie's List has recognized us for going above and beyond to make sure every customer's home improvement project is completed to exceed their expectations"
"The Super Service Award is just evidence to prove our dedication to providing our customers with the best service we can offer. Referrals account for nearly 40% of our business, Angie's List members and repeat customers are also a big bulk of our customer base, and this award was made possible by all of those customers that went out of their way to ensure they took the time to provide their honest reviews on Angie's List. We, Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh, want to thank all of our customers – we couldn't have received the Super Service Award without you!" To learn more about their award winning windows, visit http://www.universalwindowspittsburgh.com/
Angie's List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade; the company must be in good standing with Angie's List, pass a background check and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines. Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is known for having a variety of product offerings with industry leading warranties. They offer no pressure free in-home estimates or the option of a pane-less quote. They are the number one choice for Pittsburgh window, siding, entry, or patio door replacement. Additionally, they have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and are a member of the Pittsburgh Area Airport Chamber of Commerce. Visit their website for more information:
Leah Cullen
***@universalwindowsdirect.com
