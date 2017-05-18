News By Tag
Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Named Exclusive Dealer of FiberFrame Fiberglass Window
Customers Can Now Purchase Comfort Line's Exclusive FiberFrame Fiberglass Window in Southwestern Pennsylvania
"Since we began selling windows over 10 years ago, we knew we wanted to tap into the Fiberglass market but we knew we couldn't do this unless we could offer our customers the best product on the market. Now that we've developed a partnership with FiberFrame, we can bring the best Fiberglass window to Pittsburgh" said Owner of Universal Windows Direct, Lou Holzer.
Comfort Line is a family owned business that began in 1959 in Toldeo, Ohio and has been leading in the window and door industry ever since. In the 1980's Comfort Line debuted and introduced the first fiberglass window made in the United States, after recognizing the performance advantages of fiberglass. Comfort Line's leadership took bold and innovative steps to be the first to apply this high quality, high performance material to the residential windows patio doors, and commercial window industry and they've been perfecting it ever since. Check out the details of the new Fiberglass Windows offered on their website: http://www.universalwindowspittsburgh.com/
The FiberFrame fiberglass windows and patio doors offers endless design possibilities beginning with thousands of color choices, if the twelve standard color options aren't what you are looking for FiberFrame will match any color in the Sherwin-Williams palette. Beyond color options, FiberFrame offers oak veneer interiors, a variety of grille, grid, and simulated divided lites, several die cast lock and lift handles, extension jambs, and more.
Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is known for having a variety of product offerings with industry leading warranties. They offer no pressure free in-home estimates or the option of a "Pane-less" quote. They are the number one choice for Pittsburgh window, siding, entry, or patio door replacement. Additionally, they have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and are a member of the Pittsburgh Area Airport Chamber of Commerce. In 2016 they received, yet again, the Super Service Award from Angie's List in the Windows, Siding, and Doors categories reflecting the company's consistently high level of customer service. Visit their website for more information:
