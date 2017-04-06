Universal Windows Direct Attributes Successful 1st Quarter to Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is beginning 2017 as their most successful year ever, attributing a larger than usual percentage of the success to the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show

-- Universal Windows Direct is entering the beginning of their 11th year of servicing the Greater Pittsburgh area, andAfter a record setting 1quarter, Universal Windows Direct is projected to have their best year yet. In addition to having their loyal customers to thank, there is a recent event that contributed to the surplus of new windows, doors and siding sales.March brought the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. Over 10 acres of everything you will ever want or need for your home, such as brand-new custom replacement windows, entry doors, and vinyl siding. John DeSantis, the Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show, reported that the 2017 Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show was one of the most successful in the 36-year history and Universal Windows Direct couldn't agree more. "The show always provides our company with tremendous exposure to homeowners, but this year, we are seeing an immediate correlation in increased sales from the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show" said Owner of Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh, Louis Holzer.Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh not only displayed their products, but also offered balloon animals free of charge to children and free in-home estimates for homeowners. UWD Manager of Sales and Installations, Chris McLaughlin, said "The 2017 Home Show was even more fun this year than years past. The consistent flow of traffic and the number of knowledgeable consumers made the days fly by. It's hard to think 2018 can be better, but of course, I said that last year about 2017."Universal Windows Direct — a window, siding, and door dealership for the greater Pittsburgh and surrounding areas — has been steadily growing ever since it entered the local market as a new dealership in 2006. "In the past two years our growth has been exponential, resulting in a new location with a larger showroom and more warehouse space as well as added installation crews and other key personnel." says Leah Cullen, General Manager of Universal Windows Direct.Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is known for having a variety of home improvement products with industry leading warranties. Best of all, they offer no pressure free in-home estimates or, if you are pressed for time, the option of a "Pane-less" quote may suit you better. They are the number one choice for Pittsburgh window, siding, entry, or patio door replacement. Additionally, they have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and are a member of the Pittsburgh Area Airport Chamber of Commerce. In 2016 they received, yet again, the Super Service Award from Angie's List in the Windows, Siding, and Doors categories, reflecting the company's consistently high level of customer service. Visit their website for more information: