Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Universal Windows Direct Pittsburgh Receives 10 Years of Service Award at Annual Dealership Dinner

Award recognizes and credits the oldest dealership in the Universal Windows Direct Family
 
 
PITTSBURGH - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Upon entering the beginning of their 11th year of servicing the Greater Pittsburgh area, Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh traveled to sunny and beautiful Puerto Rico for the Annual Universal Windows Direct Dealership Meeting where they were honored with the 10 Years of Service Award.

"Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is the oldest dealership in the Universal Windows Direct family. During our time as a dealership we have earned several awards—at the dealership meetings specifically we have received the Most Improved Dealer award twice and most recently received the 10 Years of Service Award" said Owner of Universal Windows Direct's Pittsburgh location, Lou Holzer. "The past 10 years flew by and we are looking forward to the next 10!"

Universal Windows Direct, a Pittsburgh window, siding, and door company servicing the greater Pittsburgh area, has been growing ever since it entered the Southwestern Pennsylvania market as a new dealership. "In the past two years our growth has been exponential, resulting in a new location with a larger showroom and warehouse. We are very excited about the past 10 years and look forward to what the next 10 years bring" says Leah Cullen, General Manager of Universal Windows Direct.

As the local dealership of Universal Windows Direct has grown so has the corporation as a whole. The Universal Windows Direct headquarters was established in the Cleveland marketplace in 2002 and began offering dealerships in 2006, Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh was the first Universal Windows Direct dealership. 15 years since establishing Universal Windows Direct and just over 10 years since offering the dealership program, Universal Windows Direct now has a total of 39 dealerships.

Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh is known for having a variety of product offerings with industry leading warranties. They offer no pressure free in-home estimates or the option of a "Pane-less" quote. They are the number one choice for Pittsburgh window, siding, entry, or patio door replacement. Additionally, they have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and are a member of the Pittsburgh Area Airport Chamber of Commerce. In 2016 they received, yet again, the Super Service Award from Angie's List in the Windows, Siding, and Doors categories reflecting the company's consistently high level of customer service. Visit their website for more information about their product offerings at http://www.universalwindowspittsburgh.com

Source:Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh
Email:***@universalwindowsdirect.com
Posted By:***@universalwindowsdirect.com Email Verified
