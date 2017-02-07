News By Tag
Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh Prepares for the City's Annual Home & Garden Show
Local Pittsburgh Window Installation Company Reveals Behind the Scenes Details of the Area's Annual Home & Garden Show
This is your chance to shop for everything your house is hoping to get this spring, including custom replacement windows, new entry doors, and vinyl siding from Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh. Vendors will set up some of their best samples, most impressive displays and provide some great deals. Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh has been a regular vendor at the Pittsburgh Home and Garden show for the last several years. As a result, we decided to pick their brain to get some details regarding the happenings of the Home and Garden Show.
We asked Chris McLaughlin of Universal Windows Direct, what exactly is it about the Pittsburgh Home and Garden show that makes it a worthwhile trip for homeowners? "Many people need new windows or siding or a front door or various other products, but they are simply uncomfortable having a salesman in their home. They do not want 2-3 hour presentation, and then to be pressured into accepting a deal on the spot. Homeowners want to window shop and ask some pointed questions without being pressured into commitments."
Mr. McLaughlin went on to elaborate that the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show is a neutral ground where customers really have the upper hand, allowing homeowners to browse each booth, seeing different options and get a feel for products, the quality and the type of people that represent each company.
Universal Windows Direct (http://www.universalwindowsdirect.com) has their own share of specials for the home show, as many vendors do. However, Mr. McLaughlin warns homeowners to be careful: "Many companies will start with much higher than normal pricing, only to drop their high prices in exchange for their normal, seemingly lower prices. It's a classic bait and switch, an attempt to trick homeowners to take the so called "discount," which is really just the company's regular pricing minus their previous added inflation."
Luckily, companies like Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh, tend to have good honest offers to help homeowners kick off the spring season by upgrading their home. "We like to tell our customers, we can help them into a brand new house without changing their address. We can provide so many options of new siding, windows and doors that will totally change their home aesthetically and maximize efficiency without breaking the bank," adds Chris McLaughlin.
He went on to say, "We proudly profess that our company provides the highest quality products, with superior warranties, installed professionally at very reasonable prices. And we do it all with a customer-first oriented mindset. From the time you contact us for an appointment, until your job is complete, we make sure you are completely satisfied."
Now armed with this inside knowledge, visitors can make the Pittsburgh Home and Garden show shopping experience more enjoyable, and a little more honest. Be sure to do research ahead of time and then visit the specific vendors that peak your interest and meet your standards. Narrow your choices and shop around while you have all of these vendors in one place. Save yourself from sitting through 3, 4 or 5 sales appointments by interviewing these companies on your terms. And lastly, head over to booths 1514-1516 and see the representatives at Universal Windows Direct of Pittsburgh, or visit their site at http://www.universalwindowspittsburgh.com. They love talking to people and are anxious to listen first, and then help you find what makes the best sense for your needs. And that is what the Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show is all about.
Chris McLaughlin
