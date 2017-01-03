News By Tag
Trading Tips for Today- Sensex open 101 points up, Nifty open 15 point up
BSE Midcap and Smallcap is trading in the green. BSE Midcap is 0.33 per cent each. Nifty Midcap is 0.29 per cent.
Sensex 101 points, Nifty opened up 15 points
Asian markets traded mixed on the first trading day of the week began a strong domestic market. The Sensex opened 101 points higher at 26 860 points and the Nifty opened 15 points higher at 8259.
Bank Nifty 0.48 per cent, 0.13 per cent of auto Nifty, Nifty gained 0.75 per cent in metal.
The sharp decline in IT sector
The stock has declined in the IT sector. Large IT companies such as TCS, Wipro, MindTree, Tech Mahindra stocks fell sharply.
Strongly declining rupee
Beginning of the week has been disappointing for Rs. The price of $ 1 to 68 has gone beyond. The rupee weakened by 21 funds opened at 68.17.
Asian markets traded dull
Korean market moves Kospi index is flat, while Taiwan's index dropped 0.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite has gained 0.25 percent.
BEML's stock rose 17%
Government defense equipment maker BEML public company to sell its 26 per cent approved. Amounting to over Rs 1,000 crore to the exchequer can get. Approved the sale of equity turnover rose by 17 per cent on the NSE stock BEML. BEML's stock rose 17 percent in early trading in 1163 reached Rs.
