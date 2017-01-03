 
News By Tag
* Trading
* Sensex
* Nifty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indore
  Madhya Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

Trading Tips for Today- Sensex open 101 points up, Nifty open 15 point up

BSE Midcap and Smallcap is trading in the green. BSE Midcap is 0.33 per cent each. Nifty Midcap is 0.29 per cent.
 
 
Free Intraday Tips- TradeIndia Research
Free Intraday Tips- TradeIndia Research
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Trading
Sensex
Nifty

Industry:
Investment

Location:
Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India

INDORE, India - Jan. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Despite the rise in Asian markets in early trading in the domestic market continues to decline. GDP growth slowdown of the domestic economy and the prospects of poor quarterly results from the market sentiments is impaired. Sensex down 22 points, currently is trading at 26 736 points and the Nifty is at 8236, down 7 points.

Sensex 101 points, Nifty opened up 15 points

Asian markets traded mixed on the first trading day of the week began a strong domestic market. The Sensex opened 101 points higher at 26 860 points and the Nifty opened 15 points higher at 8259.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap is trading in the green. BSE Midcap is 0.33 per cent each. Nifty Midcap is 0.29 per cent.

Bank Nifty 0.48 per cent, 0.13 per cent of auto Nifty, Nifty gained 0.75 per cent in metal.

The sharp decline in IT sector

The stock has declined in the IT sector. Large IT companies such as TCS, Wipro, MindTree, Tech Mahindra stocks fell sharply.

Strongly declining rupee

Beginning of the week has been disappointing for Rs. The price of $ 1 to 68 has gone beyond. The rupee weakened by 21 funds opened at 68.17.

Asian markets traded dull

Equity Tips (https://www.tradeindiaresearch.com/)- On Monday, the first trading day of the week, Asian markets are trading subdued. Japan's Nikkei business off the market while the Straits Times rose nearly 0.5 per cent. Hang Seng rose 0.2 percent to close to 22 550. The SGX Nifty is trading flat at the 8271 level.

Korean market moves Kospi index is flat, while Taiwan's index dropped 0.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite has gained 0.25 percent.

BEML's stock rose 17%

Government defense equipment maker BEML public company to sell its 26 per cent approved. Amounting to over Rs 1,000 crore to the exchequer can get. Approved the sale of equity turnover rose by 17 per cent on the NSE stock BEML. BEML's stock rose 17 percent in early trading in 1163 reached Rs.

Free Intraday Tips (https://www.tradeindiaresearch.com/freetrial.php)- BEML informed the stock market that the government's 26 per cent equity shares Cabinet has approved in principle the strategic investment. The government's 54.03 percent stake in the company. Strategic sales fell 28.03 percent government stake in the company would be reduced.

Today's Top intra-day call,

BUY BIOCON 980 CALL

ABOVE 31

Target1- 34

Target2- 39

StopLoss- 24.20

Contact
TradeIndia Research
18003157801
tradeindiaresearch07@gmail.com
End
Source:TradeIndia Research
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Trading, Sensex, Nifty
Industry:Investment
Location:Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Share Market Tips, Equity Market Tips PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share