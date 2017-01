Ancient America: Fifty Archaeological Sites to See for Yourself with Author Kenneth Feder

Ancient America invites readers to explore the stunning technological, architectural, engineering and artistic achievements of America's first peoples. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.

Part travel guide, part friendly reference,showcases sites across the United States including monumental pyramids of earth, "castles" ensconced in cliff niches, and vast rock art galleries. In addition to practical visitor information, Feder tells the fascinating stories of each site as revealed by archaeological research. Whether you want to visit or be an armchair traveler, you will be inspired by these remarkable places where the past continues to resonate in the present.Kenneth Feder is a professor in the Department of Anthropology at Central Connecticut State University. He obtained his B.A. in anthropology from the State University of New York at Stonybrook and Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Connecticut. His primary research interests include the archaeology of the native peoples of New England and the analysis of public perceptions about the human past.He is the founder and director of the Farmington River Archaeological Project, a long-term investigation of the prehistory of the Farmington River Valley and has authored and co-authored several books including:, and. He has been interviewed on the National Geographic Channel, the History Channel, and the Discovery Channel.A wine and cheese reception will follow the event. The Hickory Stick Bookshop will provide books for signing and for purchase. All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http:// www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.