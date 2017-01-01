News By Tag
Roderer Unveils Contemporary & Innovative Range Of Designer Leather Goods Made For The Discerning Wor
The exclusive Roderer range of superbly-designed and luxuriously appointed leather goods is inspired by years of travelling around the globe. Each Roderer item is designed as a passport to the world of bespoke travel experiences and to serve as a trustworthy companion for the truly selective global citizen of impeccable taste, all at a highly competitive price point.
Olivier Birault, CEO of Roderer, was inspired to create the brand following his years of travelling around the world as the CEO of a luxury Swiss watch company and a Formula 1 executive. The brand also draws on and reflects the entrepreneurial spirit and flair of Dubai, where it is based, and all Roderer items exude the extravagant essence of Middle East's Maximum City, in both look and feel.
"Over my years of travel around the world while representing luxury marques, I have realized the infinite value of truly world class leather goods that add a lot to making a travel experience both seamless and memorable." said Olivier Birault, CEO of Roderer. "Our bespoke range of luxury men's items is specifically crafted to appeal to the modern global citizen who knows what he wants and is determined to achieve it.
"Roderer is the pioneer of the smart luxury market, offering a strong price-quality ratio, high-quality products at attractive prices. As the customer now favours real value for money, this careful positioning is key to our success," Birault added.
Roderer offers a spectrum of wallets, business bags, key holders and business card holders in a variety of textures, styles, colours and finishes to match the individuality and style of the patrons. Currently the brand offers their leather goods in five different leathers: Saffiano, Milano, Roma, Torino & Venezia.
TROPHY BY RODERER
Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. Hand-crafted in gorgeous Saffiano leather, Trophy by Roderer boasts an exceptional avant-garde concept combined with a unique minimalist design.
MILANO COLLECTION
From office to departure lounge, the Milano collection exudes effortless style. Crafted in grained leather and available in black, blue and burgundy, this exclusive selection offers a truly unique experience.
ROMA COLLECTION
Using exclusive, soft and supple calfskin leather, the Roma collection is beautifully crafted and meticulously finished.Available in black and brown, it offers a great selection of bifold, card holder and key holder.
TORINO COLLECTION
Elegant, luxurious and delightful to behold, the Torino collection unveils an exciting new silhouette. Crafted in exclusive woven leather, Torino offers a unique and assured aesthetic.
VENEZIA COLLECTION
The very finest Italian crocodile style leather defines the Venezia collection. This utterly prestigious leather is a statement in itself and makes it the perfect choice for the classy gentleman.
Roderer leather goods are available for purchase online at www.roderer.info and at selective Paris Gallery stores across the Emirates.
