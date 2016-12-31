 
DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair Coming to Riverside February 2

 
 
LOVELAND, Ohio - Jan. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- DAV and RecruitMilitary will produce a Veterans Job Fair at Riverside Municipal Auditorium on February 2, 2017 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses.  Farmers Insurance will sponsor the event and provide suits to attendees in need through its Suits for Soldiers program.

"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment," said President Peter Gudmundsson. "Just last year, 56.3% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair.  Employers were expected to extend as many as 38,700 interviews and more than 12,000 job offers."

Among the nearly 20 companies attending the upcoming Riverside event are DAV, Farmers Insurance, First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld, San Bernardino County Probation Dept., San Diego County Sheriff's Dept., U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Argosy University, California College San Diego, Carmax Inc., CIT - College of Instrument Technology, DeVry University, Grand Canyon University, Heavy Equipment College of California, Lockheed Martin Corporation, New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, Inc., Prime Healthcare Services Inc., Roadmaster Drivers School and Signal 88 Security. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/riverside-veter....

In October of 2016, the DAV RecruitMilitary Riverside event connected more than 215 veteran job seekers with 34 exhibitors including DAV, Kaiser Permanente, Esri, Farmers Insurance, OSI Industries, LLC, Riverside County Sheriff and The Home Depot - Supply Chain. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 348 interviews and make up to 89 job offers following that career fair.

RecruitMilitary has produced veteran job fairs since 2006 and has held 4 events in Riverside, drawing 1,252 attendees and 125 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.

DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVjqGgtBodM



In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 910,000+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com.  RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.

Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com
