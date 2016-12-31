News By Tag
Get a Free Website Evaluation from Social Panda to Improve Your Online Presence
Every type of business, whether it sells meat pies or diamond jewellery, should use online strategies to increase awareness of its brand and find new customers. Otherwise, they are losing money to competitors who have strong online presences.
It takes more than publishing a website to have a strong online presence. Social Panda creates digital marketing strategies to help businesses build their brand online, generate traffic to their websites and promote their companies using social media. To begin this process, they provide businesses with free assessments of their websites to find out how well their online strategies are working and to find ways to improve them.
Social Panda offers a wide variety of services, from web design to search engine optimisation to email marketing so they can create strategies to build a company's online presence. With their services, they can improve a website's search engine ranking so searchers can find them on the first page of search results when trying to find information about the products or services they wish to buy. Social Panda web designers also make sure searchers have access to business websites no matter which devices they are using to search the Internet.
With more people using mobile phones, laptops and tablets to go online, it is important for websites to be accessible to those users. By using responsive web design, their webmasters can make sure business websites will adjust to any devices being used so they can accommodate loyal customers and find new ones. To find ways to improve your company's online presence, contact the Social Panda agency (http://www.socialpanda.com.au/
