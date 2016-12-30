Join Co-Founder of 10BUCKSAROOM, Maany Silva, as She Changes the Cleaning Service Industry!

Contact

-- Maany Silva is the founder of 10BUCKSAROOM.com Professional Cleaning Service. Her journey began many years ago, in Minas Gerais, Brazil. She grew up in a tight knit family where her mother was the parental figure of guidance. Maany looked up to her mother and admired her fortitude and strength. Maany's mother was a cleaner who took immense pride in her work. Maany learned a great deal about the profession as she and her mother bonded over this common interest.Maany moved to the United States in her late teens, where she landed her first job as a house cleaner. She channeled all that she learned from her mother and dove right in. She soon discovered that she had a passion for cleaning, for making her clients smile and seeing how rewarding it was to help those who needed it. By providing her service, Maany could see how families had more time to spend with each other instead of worrying about domestic responsibilities."Cleaning has been a passion of mine, and I knew there was a lot of room for improvement. We wanted to provide a solution for everyone, as we believe our service should not be limited," said Maany Silva. She knew that she could streamline her cleaning where it benefitted the customer and her team. "I really didn't like how other companies wasted a customer's time with a complex process- contracts, hourly rates, and estimates. I just wanted to simplify everything".10BUCKSAROOM.com is revolutionizing the professional cleaning service industry. "From day one, we have set out to change the cleaning industry. Our focus has never changed," said Ms. Silva. "Now, we have the opportunity to share our proven business model with people everywhere. This is the moment that we have been working so hard for."Ms. Silva could get rid of unnecessary aspects of professional cleaning that most "maid companies" use, such as costly contracts and time consuming price estimates. She also wanted to provide her service to every person of every demographic and socioeconomic status. She built her proof of concept over the past 6 years and the business has been successful ever since. Her simplified cleaning process has been the core of her business. She has been so successful that she took the next step to further spread her success to others-10BUCKSAROOM.com is NOW FRANCHISING!10BUCKSAROOM.com is currently looking to expand nationwide. If you are looking for an affordable business that can grow exponentially, 10BUCKSAROOM.com is the choice for you! 10BUCKSAROOM.com lacks requirements to advertise, have an office location, join cooperatives, attend conventions, and other customary standards. The focus is on generating income, without the franchisees breaking the bank to keep up with crazy fees. "We have a fresh prospective on the service industry," says Ms. Silva.Stop by the main office in East Brunswick or simply call to start the ball rolling on this life-changing opportunity!Join 10BUCKSAROOM.com on their journey to simplify the professional cleaning industry and make each residence "Spotless for A Lot Less"!