Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

Changing The Narrative- Why This Small Business Feels The Words We Use Matter

See how 10BUCKSAROOM.com flips the script in an old industry!
 
 
Service with a smile!
Service with a smile!
 
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- 10BUCKSAROOM.com, the professional cleaning service that has built a renowned reputation for its hassle-free services, is setting to change the narrative in the professional cleaning industry.

For centuries, the term "maid" has been used to describe a specific demographic of people. Per the Merriam-Webster definition, a "maid" is a female servant; especially a woman or girl who does cleaning work in a house or hotel. The world is changing and has changed to bring about equal rights to all. There have been progressive women's rights movements and creating equality in the workplace. So why, in the year 2017, do we still use such an archaic term to describe people who clean homes or properties for a living?

The founder of 10BUCKSAROOM.com wondered the same thing. Maany Silva, who founded 10BUCKSAROOM.com Professional Cleaning Services says, "The word "maid" is so outdated. I have worked as a professional cleaner for most my life. I know many women who clean for a living. We are independent and successful. Why should we be viewed any differently?" She wanted to create an environment for her workers where they would not be viewed as merely "maids" but as professionals. 10BUCKSAROOM.com Professional Cleaners are hardworking individuals who take pride in what they do. They love helping their customers and seeing them smile.

Office Manager Aziza Hana agrees with this mindset, stating, "The term 'maid' carries so many negative connotations with it. It's as if we were lumping all women and minorities into this one group and creating a wedge between socioeconomic statuses. When people use the word "maid" to describe our employees, I immediately correct them. We need to change people's mindsets. Here at 10BUCKSAROOM.com, we are all equals. We are a progressive, innovative company and we are changing the narrative."

So, if you are looking for a Professional Cleaning service who is taking it upon themselves to flip the script in an age-old industry, look no further than 10BUCKSAROOM.com Professional Cleaning Service! 10BUCKSAROOM.com is striving to bridge the gap in the professional cleaning industry and by simply changing how we refer to those who clean is a huge step in the right direction!

For more information on 10BUCKSAROOM.com, visit us on the web at http://www.10bucksaroom.com! Did you know? 10BUCKSAROOM.com is now franchising! You can read more about this wonderful opportunity at http://www.spotlessforalotless.com!

