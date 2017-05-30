News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
10BUCKSAROOM.com to participate in the International Franchise Expo at Jacob Javits Center
Join us as we make our first tradeshow debut at the Jacob Javits Center in New York!
10BUCKSAROOM.com offers exciting franchise opportunities for individuals looking for a successful entry into the cleaning industry. There's no better way to own a professional cleaning service than to collaborate with 10BUCKSAROOM.com.
With only 300 franchises for sale, 10BUCKSAROOM.com offers large protected territories that do not require an office space. Owners can grow their services and expand into other markets such as carpet/upholstery cleaning, tile/grout cleaning and dryer vent cleaning. Owning a 10BUCKSAROOM.com franchise also means unlimited access to 24/7 support from the franchisor because the company wants to ensure that their franchisees have all the tools it needs to succeed. Best of all, a 10BUCKSAROOM.com business can be owned for as little as $10,000!
Our company takes pride in setting itself apart from the rest of the cleaning industry. While most "maid" services require their customers sign long-term contracts or give unreliable estimates, 10BUCKSAROOM.com stays true to its name. Being a franchisee means benefitting from the same attractive no-nonsense pricing.
The International Franchise Expo (IFE) is the premier annual event for the franchise industry. From domestic or international expansion to selling single units, area developments or master franchises, the International Franchise Expo is THE industry's one stop franchise event.
At the International Franchise Expo, hundreds of the hottest franchise concepts and opportunities will be on display and thousands of the most qualified prospects from across the United States and over 120 countries around the world will be in attendance. IFE also offers the industry's most comprehensive conference and educational program to gain the ins and outs and behind the scenes information needed for success right from the start.
10BUCKSAROOM.com is excited to be a part of the IFE at the Jacob Javits Center in NY. This will be the company's first appearance at a trade show. Stop by at Booth #1258 and learn more about the 10BUCKSAROOM.com franchise opportunity!
If you are interested in attending, please email Aziza Hana at aziza@10bucksaroom.com for a free admission pass to the event! Space is limited, so inquire today!
Contact Info
Aziza Hana
Office Manager
10BUCKSAROOM.com
(855) 766-6410
Contact
10BUCKSAROOM.cmo
***@10bucksaroom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse