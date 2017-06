10BUCKSAROOM.com to participate in the International Franchise Expo at Jacob Javits Center

Join us as we make our first tradeshow debut at the Jacob Javits Center in New York!

--the professional cleaning company that has built its reputation on a simple, hassle free service, has announced its plans to participate at this year's International Franchise Expo in New York. The IFE will run from June 15to June 17and features many franchise opportunities both national and international.offers exciting franchise opportunities for individuals looking for a successful entry into the cleaning industry. There's no better way to own a professional cleaning service than to collaborate withWith only 300 franchises for sale,offers large protected territories that do not require an office space. Owners can grow their services and expand into other markets such as carpet/upholstery cleaning, tile/grout cleaning and dryer vent cleaning. Owning afranchise also means unlimited access to 24/7 support from the franchisor because the company wants to ensure that their franchisees have all the tools it needs to succeed. Best of all, abusiness can be owned for as little as $10,000!Our company takes pride in setting itself apart from the rest of the cleaning industry. While most "maid" services require their customers sign long-term contracts or give unreliable estimates,stays true to its name. Being a franchisee means benefitting from the same attractive no-nonsense pricing.The International Franchise Expo (IFE) is the premier annual event for the franchise industry. From domestic or international expansion to selling single units, area developments or master franchises, the International Franchise Expo is THE industry's one stop franchise event.At the International Franchise Expo, hundreds of the hottest franchise concepts and opportunities will be on display and thousands of the most qualified prospects from across the United States and over 120 countries around the world will be in attendance. IFE also offers the industry's most comprehensive conference and educational program to gain the ins and outs and behind the scenes information needed for success right from the start.is excited to be a part of the IFE at the Jacob Javits Center in NY. This will be the company's first appearance at a trade show. Stop by atand learn more about thefranchise opportunity!The show will run June 15to June 17from 10am to 5pm.If you are interested in attending, please email Aziza Hana at aziza@10bucksaroom.com for a free admission pass to the event! Space is limited, so inquire today!Aziza HanaOffice Manager10BUCKSAROOM.com(855) 766-6410