10bucksaroom.com Announces The Opening Of It's First Franchise

--, the professional cleaning service that has built a renowned reputation for its hassle-free services, is excited to announce its first franchise location in Union County, New Jersey! With only two weeks into the 10BUCKSAROOM.com franchise initiative, the start of a new franchise already is setting the tone for great things to come!The new owner and operator of the Union County 10BUCKSAROOM.com location is Mr. Gregory Yunginger. Mr. Yunginger is no stranger to owning and operating a business. He has owned his own carpet cleaning company for several years but wanted to try his hand out with residential cleaning. "I did a lot of research and compared many other franchise opportunities. There are a lot of other cleaning services out there, but 10BUCKSAROOM.com really stood out to me. I feel like our values lined up. They don't have crazy amounts of fees and I don't feel like they're reaching into my pocket at any chance they get."Mr. Yunginger touches upon one of the many great attributes of a 10BUCKSAROOM.com franchise. The franchise model is very simple-there are no requirements for a brick and mortar location, there are no fees for the territory nor do they have marketing requirements. The 10BUCKSAROOM.com team really wants their franchisees to succeed!"I'm just your average Joe looking to be successful for my wife and family. 10BUCKSAROOM.com is supportive, they answer all the questions I had going in. They don't like the word "maid", they think it's derogatory and outdated which is important nowadays. They make their business model very simple, so even someone like myself can succeed!" Mr. Yunginger adds. "I know this is the company for me. I had calls coming in on the very first day by just driving my truck around. It's amazing."Mr. Yunginger is just 1 of the 300 franchises offered by 10BUCKSAROOM.com. So, if you are looking for an affordable cleaning service with zero contracts and hassles or are looking to get into business yourself, look no further than 10BUCKSAROOM.com!Mr. Gregory Yunginger and his team are looking forward to servicing your residence, making it "Spotless for a Lot Less!".Contact InfoAziza HanaOffice Manager(855) 766-6410