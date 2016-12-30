News By Tag
Top Riders and Bulls Arrive in Enid for Road to Cheyenne 2017 Starter
Championship Bull Riding Battle on the Great Plains this weekend Showcases Oklahoma talent
CBR has lined up the elite bull riders for the Central Oklahoma bull riding fans including the reigning Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and CBR World Champion Sage Kimzey from Strong City, Oklahoma. Joining Kimzey on the dirt will be a seasoned group of National Finals Rodeo stars including Cody Rostockyj, Joe Frost, Jeff Askey, Chandler Bownds, Travis Briscoe, Tim Bingham, Ty Wallace, and Rorey Maier.
But there are no guarantees in bull riding and several of the rookie riders are ready for their turn on top of the chutes. Number two ranked Boudreaux Campbell, a high school senior from Lovelady, Texas, and number three ranked Eli Vastbinder, a seasoned rider from North Carolina are sitting close to Kimzey in the World Standings points and both will be trying to move the leader board on Saturday night.
The only way for the cowboys to earn a paycheck in Enid is to ride better than the rest of the 28-man field. The field of competition which starts in Enid with 28 riders, then 12 qualify for the Semi Finals and then four advance to the Shootout Round where they will battle for the lion's share of $30,000 in prize money.
The night's excitement will culminate as the final four bull riders will get a third opportunity to ride in a winner take all ending. The format appeals to new spectators and established fans alike because riders can challenge as many as three bulls in one performance.
In addition to lucrative prize money, bull riders accumulate points which qualify them for the World Finals, part of the legendary Cheyenne Frontier Days celebration held Wyoming next July where the winner takes home $100,000.
The Battle on the Great Plains event will also feature the "other side of the ride," CBR's Million Dollar Bull Team Challenge. Bull owners from all around the country will bring three bulls that are featured during the first two rounds of competition. The bulls are competing for points based on their performance in the arena. Additionally, the time the bull rider stays on is added to the bull's score. At the end of the night, the owner with the three highest-scoring bulls will receive $20,000.
Oklahoma is bursting with successful professional cowboys and in addition to Frost, four other bull riders who call Oklahoma home and are making their way to Enid this week to represent the Sooner State on the CBR roster. They are three time PRCA and reigning CBR World Champion Sage Kimzey from Strong City; Colten Jesse, Konawa; Wyatt Rogers, Rose; Lane Toon, Smithville; and Mickey Andrews, Weatherford.
Oklahoma State University will be in the house with former BFO tour stop champion bullfighter, Schell Apple of Fay, Oklahoma. Apple is a student at OSU and is a professional bull fighter on the CBR's televised Road to Cheyenne tour. Come meet the Get Famous Bullfighters Schell Apple, Brandon Loden, and Matt Baldwin at 7 PM on Saturday night while they sign autographs next to the merchandise booth in the lobby.
CBR has become known for their action-packed performances that keep fans on the edge of their seats and with a new show debuting in Enid this year's Battle on the Great Plains is set to impress. From having great bulls matched up with super star riders, to upbeat music and enthusiastic fans there is something for everyone at Championship Bull Riding.
Four time World Champion and CBR Chute boss Tuff Hedeman has been producing top rated events for over 30 years and has pulled out all the stops for the CBR's first trip to Enid. Ticket holders can look forward to a great night as CBR has recruited some of the industry's leading entertainment including 2010 NFR Barrel man, Robbie Hodges and the Get Famous Energy Bullfighters.
CBR Famous Energy Bullfighters, grand pyro introductions, and great family entertainment assure bull riding fans enjoy the two hour adrenaline rush show.
"It's a combination of a great rock and roll concert and a heavy weight prize fight and refereed by Tuff Hedeman," said CBR Chief Executive Officer Benny Cude. The Battle on the Great Plains, a premier event on the CBR's Road to Cheyenne tour, features a field of 24 elite bull riders in a three round tournament style event ending in a final four Shootout Round worth $30,000.
LOCATION: Central National Bank Center - 301 S. Independence Ave – 580.234.1919
DATE: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 8 PM
TICKETS: Ticketing Link (http://ev8.evenue.net/
Media Contact
Leigh Ann Schroeder
9409021112
***@theshortround.com
