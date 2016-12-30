News By Tag
Tourism and Environment Projects on Main Street
12 small towns, US– John Leboffe has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo with a goal of raising $86,400.
Project Objective achieve some measure of economies of scale in small towns and rural communities through the creation of a local business that participates in the marketing, sales and project implementation efforts.
John Leboffe has owned and operated businesses since 1980 in the area of international economic development, travel related services and more recently energy efficiency and water resources management. In recent years he has been engaged in work activities aimed at linking communities in the United States and internationally, developing and implementing entrepreneurial project with a focus on tourism and environment.
Project Targets hotel and other travel accommodations, small commercial, retail and office buildings, museums and entertainment venues located in historic districts and main streets of towns and suburban areas with a history as manufacturing, agricultural and/or river, canal, coastal, rail and lake transport hub communities.
Project Activities purchase of energy efficiency and water resources equipment, software and specialized consulting in community planning,architecture and design and related training services.
John says "As an American who has lived, studied and worked overseas, I feel it is important that visitors to the United States experience our ethnic neighborhoods, southern hospitality, diversity, western and Native American Heritage along with our unique entrepreneurial spirit that has led to achievements in land conservation, renewable energy, water and transit initiatives."
