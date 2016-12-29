Company offers MySQL to MSSQL Database Converter Software to convert MySQL records into MSSQL format

MySQL to MSSQL Database converter software converts bulk database or selected database tables according to your need from MySQL to MSSQL database format

-- MySQL to MSSQL Database Converter Software converts database records created in MySQL server to MSSQL server database format. Software provides facility to export converted database records into new database or overwrite the content with existing MSSQL database. Software is proficient to work with all latest MySQL and MSSQL database versions. Database converter tool converts queries, foreign key, views, indexes and supports all major data types and attributes. Database conversion application provides the facility to connect MySQL and MSSQL server locally or remotely. MySQL server to Microsoft SQL server database conversion utility does not change the table, rows or columns of the source database and maintains the MySQL database file integrity during the database migration process.MySQL to MSSQL Database migration utility supports single or multiple table records conversion and maintains all integrity constraints, primary key and other necessary attributes. Software provides the simplest way to easily convert database from one format to another according to your need. Software provides highly interactive graphical user interface so that you can convert files exactly the way you want.1. Database converter utility connects MySQL and MSSQL server locally or remotely.2. Software provides option to save converted database records either at new location with new name or overwrite the existing database records.3. Software supports all versions of MySQL and MSSQL database.4. Database migration program provides facility to supports all database key constraints, Data type, Schemas, Attributes, tables, rows etc.5. Software provides facility to convert entire or selected database tables of MySQL to MSSQL database server table format as per your choice.