News By Tag
* Database Converter Software
* Database Migration Software
* Database Conversion Program
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Company offers MySQL to MSSQL Database Converter Software to convert MySQL records into MSSQL format
MySQL to MSSQL Database converter software converts bulk database or selected database tables according to your need from MySQL to MSSQL database format
MySQL to MSSQL Database migration utility supports single or multiple table records conversion and maintains all integrity constraints, primary key and other necessary attributes. Software provides the simplest way to easily convert database from one format to another according to your need. Software provides highly interactive graphical user interface so that you can convert files exactly the way you want.
Software Features:
1. Database converter utility connects MySQL and MSSQL server locally or remotely.
2. Software provides option to save converted database records either at new location with new name or overwrite the existing database records.
3. Software supports all versions of MySQL and MSSQL database.
4. Database migration program provides facility to supports all database key constraints, Data type, Schemas, Attributes, tables, rows etc.
5. Software provides facility to convert entire or selected database tables of MySQL to MSSQL database server table format as per your choice.
For more information:
Visit: www.techddi.com
Email: support@techddi.com
Contact
techddi.com
***@techddi.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse