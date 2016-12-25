Grand Seiko Limited Edition Makes An Exquisite Festive Gift

Seiko SBGJ021 (2)

-- Seiko presents the exquisite new Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 GMT, in a Limited Edition of 500 pieces, with a unique brown dial. This special timepiece will indeed make a great gift for the man of taste over the festive season.The earth brown dial, with flecks of orange is truly exceptional, a specialty of the Grand Seiko range, that is exquisitely set off by the watch's stainless steel case. The theme and inspiration for this particular model is once again taken from nature, like its other stablemates.The Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 GMT SBG J021, is intricately crafted with the focus on practical elements, such as legibility and durability. It is water resistant to 100m and boasts of a 40 mm-wide, 14 mm-thick steel case.Powered by the 9S86 movement which beats at 5Hz inside, hence the Hi-Beat name, the watch has a claimed accuracy of between -3 to +5 seconds per day (when static) and a power reserve of 55 hours.REF. SBGJ021Limited Edition Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 GMT Limited EditionLimited 500 pcsDriving system Automatic with manual winding mechanismCaliber No. 9S86Case Stainless steelBand Stainless steelGlass High definition dual-curved sapphire crystalCoating Anti-reflection coating on inner surfaceClasp Three-fold clasp with push button releasePower reserve Approximately 55 hoursAccuracy +5 to -3 seconds per day (under a static use) Note: This accuracy is the result of measuring the loss/gain of the time for seventeen days before the inside movements of the watch are put in the case. The measurement has been done in the factory where temperatures or position of the movements are controlled. When the watch is actually worn, the accuracy should be from +10 second/day to -1 seconds/day.Water resistance 10 barMagnetic resistance 4800 A/m (60 gauss)Weight 159.0 gCase size Diameter 40.0mm Thickness 14.0mmRemarks Screw see-through case back with sapphire crystalGMT handNumber of jewels: 37