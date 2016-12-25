News By Tag
Grand Seiko Limited Edition Makes An Exquisite Festive Gift
The earth brown dial, with flecks of orange is truly exceptional, a specialty of the Grand Seiko range, that is exquisitely set off by the watch's stainless steel case. The theme and inspiration for this particular model is once again taken from nature, like its other stablemates.
The Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 GMT SBG J021, is intricately crafted with the focus on practical elements, such as legibility and durability. It is water resistant to 100m and boasts of a 40 mm-wide, 14 mm-thick steel case.
Powered by the 9S86 movement which beats at 5Hz inside, hence the Hi-Beat name, the watch has a claimed accuracy of between -3 to +5 seconds per day (when static) and a power reserve of 55 hours.
Specifications
REF. SBGJ021
Limited Edition Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 GMT Limited Edition
Limited 500 pcs
Driving system Automatic with manual winding mechanism
Caliber No. 9S86
Case Stainless steel
Band Stainless steel
Glass High definition dual-curved sapphire crystal
Coating Anti-reflection coating on inner surface
Clasp Three-
Power reserve Approximately 55 hours
Accuracy +5 to -3 seconds per day (under a static use) Note: This accuracy is the result of measuring the loss/gain of the time for seventeen days before the inside movements of the watch are put in the case. The measurement has been done in the factory where temperatures or position of the movements are controlled. When the watch is actually worn, the accuracy should be from +10 second/day to -1 seconds/day.
Water resistance 10 bar
Magnetic resistance 4800 A/m (60 gauss)
Weight 159.0 g
Case size Diameter 40.0mm Thickness 14.0mm
Remarks Screw see-through case back with sapphire crystalGMT hand
Number of jewels: 37
