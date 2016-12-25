 
Industry News





December 2016
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
31302928272625


Grand Seiko Limited Edition Makes An Exquisite Festive Gift

 
 
Seiko SBGJ021 (2)
Seiko SBGJ021 (2)
 
Listed Under

Dec. 31, 2016 - PRLog -- Seiko presents the exquisite new Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 GMT, in a Limited Edition of 500 pieces, with a unique brown dial. This special timepiece will indeed make a great gift for the man of taste over the festive season.

The earth brown dial, with flecks of orange is truly exceptional, a specialty of the Grand Seiko range, that is exquisitely set off by the watch's stainless steel case. The theme and inspiration for this particular model is once again taken from nature, like its other stablemates.

The Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 GMT SBG J021, is intricately crafted with the focus on practical elements, such as legibility and durability. It is water resistant to 100m and boasts of a  40 mm-wide, 14 mm-thick steel case.

Powered by the 9S86 movement which beats at 5Hz inside, hence the Hi-Beat name, the watch has a claimed accuracy of between -3 to +5 seconds per day (when static) and a power reserve of 55 hours.

Specifications

REF.          SBGJ021

Limited Edition         Grand Seiko Hi-Beat 36000 GMT Limited Edition

Limited          500 pcs

Driving system         Automatic with manual winding mechanism

Caliber No.          9S86

Case          Stainless steel

Band          Stainless steel

Glass          High definition dual-curved sapphire crystal

Coating          Anti-reflection coating on inner surface

Clasp          Three-fold clasp with push button release

Power reserve         Approximately 55 hours

Accuracy     +5 to -3 seconds per day (under a static use) Note: This accuracy is the result of measuring the loss/gain of the time for seventeen days before the inside movements of the watch are put in the case. The measurement has been done in the factory where temperatures or position of the movements are controlled. When the watch is actually worn, the accuracy should be from +10 second/day to -1 seconds/day.

Water resistance     10 bar

Magnetic resistance         4800 A/m (60 gauss)

Weight          159.0 g

Case size          Diameter 40.0mm  Thickness 14.0mm

Remarks          Screw see-through case back with sapphire crystalGMT hand

Number of jewels: 37
End
Click to Share