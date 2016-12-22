Country(s)
The Best Running Shoes of 2016 are Released by OutdoorGearLab in their Latest In-Depth Review
Editors' Choice, Top Pick and Best Buy distinctions are awarded to top running shoes.
The winners are as follows:
Editors' Choice Award - Brooks PureFlow 5
The PureFlow 5 won Editors' Choice for its unrivaled balance of performance and versatility. It combines light responsiveness, durability and breathability in a lightweight package. Testers concurred that this contender features, "The most comfort of all the designs we tested, and it remains comfortable from the first mile through the last." It's designed with a plush collar for a pleasant hug around the heel and ankle, and boasts a snug-fitting, synthetic mesh upper. The fact that it lacks a midfoot trusstic means full contact with the pavement during landing, allowing for a more natural heel-to-toe transition for heel-strikers and just an overall, smoother ride for everyone.
Best Buy - Saucony Kinvara 7.
The Kinvara 7 is a bargain buy without compromise to performance. This model is a dependable stability shoe, ranking highest in durability, responsiveness and, of course, stability. At 16.9 ounces per pair with a low heel to toe discrepancy, this model is versatile, performing well in both the overall and racing flats categories. Testers found it was, "Our favorite shoe to take out when we have a speedy run, tempo, or local road race planned, especially anything fast and hard over six or eight miles where true minimalist and barefoot shoes tend to tear up the forefoot and toes."
Top Pick Award for Lightweight Racing Flat - Nike Flex Fury 2
Reviewers awarded Top Pick to the Flex Fury 2 for being a versatile, lightweight and minimal road option. Despite the fact that it weighs a mere 17.2 ounces and features a 5mm heel-to-toe drop, it offers sufficient cushioning, providing comfort through workouts, daily runs, and even marathons. The bottom line: "Nike, famous for its beefy protective features and baroque designs in recent decades, has followed the market to return to its humble waffle iron beginnings from the 1960s and we love it."
Top Pick Award for Stability Shoe - HOKA ONE ONE Clifton 3
Operating out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, OutdoorGearLab, LLC offers elaborate gear comparison reviews to assist outdoor enthusiasts in their gear purchasing choices. The website offers side-by-side comparative charts which break down products based on particular measures such as durability and comfort. Skilled reviewers devise rigorous, creative methods to test products over these measures and then award top products to reflect their performance. Categories cover a range of activities such as hiking, climbing, cycling, and running. Check out outdoorgearlab.com to explore this popular resource.
