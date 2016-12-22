News By Tag
The National List Tour 2017: Coming to a City Near You
The National List Tour kicks off March 18th in San Diego for it's 5-City Tour.
Other stops include Houston, TX, Philadelphia, PA, Atlanta, GA and wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA.
These events brings instructors who are explosive in their industry to instruct you on how to Master, Build, and Excel! Here, you will be able to interact with movers and shakers in an interactive and intimate atmosphere.
You are a success story! Come learn how to "package" your knowledge into a high-value, big benefit message that easily positions you to connect to clients every time! Then "identify" the sweet spot of your knowledge that gives PEOPLE what they really want. Don't miss this opportunity to join in!
Registration is NOW OPEN! Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/
WHY ATTEND?
• Obtain information on how to become effective in your approach
• Connect with entrepreneurs in your community
• Leave with a plan on how to not only build your business but to keep it afloat
• Be made accountable for your success
• Enjoy fabulous LUNCH!
•
Be at the Right Place, at the Right Time!
Enjoy Exclusive VIP breakfast with expert instructor with a one-on-one strategy session.
Bring your youth out for the Young Entrepreneurs on Tour. Session for ages 12 - 17 with youth business owner, Nylah Davis, and attendee of Steve Harvey's Disney Dreamer's Academy. Get your youth signed up!
WANT TO EXHIBIT & SELL TO BUSINESS OWNERS? If your product/service targets small business owners, exhibiting at this show is a must. Call us at 323.448.0784 for more details.
I'm excited to see the powerful instructors coming out for The List Tour Los Angeles. We have secured individuals that are results driven for our audience. This will be something special," says LaTonya Washington, President of LW Special Events and creator of The List Tour.
ABOUT LW SPECIAL EVENTS MANAGEMENT
LW Special Events Management LLC, based in Los Angeles, CA, is a full service event planning and production company that specializes in creative development, project and meeting management. They provide a variety of ideas and choices in the type of event you wish to host to show your personality and style. The company is strong in negotiation, budgeting, public relations, staff and production management. Learn more at http://www.lwspecialevents.com/
ABOUT SPMG MEDIA
SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/
