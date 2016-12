The National List Tour 2017: Coming to a City Near You

The National List Tour kicks off March 18th in San Diego for it's 5-City Tour.

The National List Tour 2017

-- The Nationwide LIST Tour, one of the most anticipated business workshops for the business building entrepreneur, the start-up business owner, and the business professional who is serious about mastering their talent for PROFIT, kicks off 2017 on March 18, 2017, 9:00am - 4:00pm, at the Hilton Garden Inn San Diego.Other stops include Houston, TX, Philadelphia, PA, Atlanta, GA and wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA.These events brings instructors who are explosive in their industry to instruct you on how to Master, Build, and Excel! Here, you will be able to interact with movers and shakers in an interactive and intimate atmosphere.You are a success story! Come learn how to "package" your knowledge into a high-value, big benefit message that easily positions you to connect to clients every time! Then "identify" the sweet spot of your knowledge that gives PEOPLE what they really want. Don't miss this opportunity to join in!Registration is NOW OPEN! Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-list-tour-san-diego-tickets-28302987999?aff=erelpanelorg• Obtain information on how to become effective in your approach• Connect with entrepreneurs in your community• Leave with a plan on how to not only build your business but to keep it afloat• Be made accountable for your success• Enjoy fabulous LUNCH!Enjoy Exclusive VIP breakfast with expert instructor with a one-on-one strategy session.Bring your youth out for the Young Entrepreneurs on Tour. Session for ages 12 - 17 with youth business owner, Nylah Davis, and attendee of Steve Harvey's Disney Dreamer's Academy. Get your youth signed up!WANT TO EXHIBIT & SELL TO BUSINESS OWNERS? If your product/service targets small business owners, exhibiting at this show is a must. Call us at 323.448.0784 for more details.," says LaTonya Washington, President of LW Special Events and creator of The List Tour.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ thelisttour Twitter: https://twitter.com/ TheListTours Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thelisttour/LW Special Events Management LLC, based in Los Angeles, CA, is a full service event planning and production company that specializes in creative development, project and meeting management. They provide a variety of ideas and choices in the type of event you wish to host to show your personality and style. The company is strong in negotiation, budgeting, public relations, staff and production management. Learn more at http://www.lwspecialevents.com/SPMG Media is the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firm in the US. With experience in a variety of industries, we utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase our clients brand and business awareness. Our clients include entertainers, athletes, politicians, nonprofit organizations, profit organizations, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at http://www.spmgmedia.com/