Las Chorizeras Debut Self-Titled Release is An Instant Classic
Las Chorizeras is an all-female ensemble founded by singer-songwriter Nancy Sanchez. The group performs Nancy's original songs as well as select pieces from American and Mexican songbooks, all presented in a fresh, contemporary Regional Alternative and Regional Mexican style. They incorporate traditional mariachi instruments, such as the guitarrón, vihuela, and violin, into their unique mariachi fusion sound.
Las Chorizeras has been captivating audiences with their live performances. They gained significant acclaim when their Spanish version of Journey's "Open Arms," titled "Dispuesto A Amar," was featured in the popular Netflix series *The Lincoln Lawyer*. The band has entered the studio to record new songs and is excited to share their music with the world.
"La Muchacha Alegre" – An original song written by Renee Goust and reimagined in the Las Chorizeras Mariachi fusion style. This anthem for female empowerment is crucial in today's society, as we witness the erosion of women's rights.
"Ocean" – A whimsical love song by Nancy Sanchez, celebrating summer love, and comparing it to a vast, endless blue ocean.
"Dispuesto A Amar" (Open Arms) - The debut single of Las Chorizeras. It is a Spanish language cover of Journey's hit single "Open Arms" with original Spanish lyrics by Nancy Sanchez. The song was featured in the Netflix hit series The Lincoln Lawyer.
"Pecadora" – This Nancy Sanchez original composition showcases the imagination and virtuosity of the four band members: Nancy Sanchez, Anisette Noperi, Darlene Perez, and Eunice Aparicio. "Pecadora" asserts the strength of women when they realize their Independence, Beauty, and Power.
"Blue Eyed Man" –Written by Darlene Perez and Nancy Sanchez, it tells the story of a young Latina trying to forget her Blue-Eyed Man.
"Un Sueño" – Written by Nancy Sanchez, "Un Sueño" is dedicated to her grandmother and celebrates the eternal love we have for our ancestors. The beautiful lush arrangement was written by the incredible Juan De Dios Noperi, who created a beautiful lush orchestration reminiscent of the great Mexican Classics.
During a trip to her hometown of Toluca, Mexico, Nancy was inspired to create an all-female ensemble. Captivated by Toluca's sights and renowned gastronomy, she learned about the local chorizo, considered the best in Mexico. Residents proudly call themselves "Chorizeras"
Listen to "Las Chorizeras" here (https://open.spotify.com/
Credits
Nancy Sanchez: Vihuela, Vocals
Anisette Noperi: Violin
Juan De Dios Noperi: Violin
Luis Miguel Noperi: Violin
Eunice Aparicio: Guitarron
Darlene Perez: Vocals
Additional Musicians
Juan De Dios Noperi: Violin
Luis Miguel Noperi: Violin
Ivan Alejandro Cruz: Trumpet, Flugal Horn
Percussion: Alberto Salas
Engineering and Mixing: Freddie Sandoval
Mastering: David Santos - DigiSound Mastering
Special Thanks to Louis Galicia
Vanessa and Humerto of The Chori-Man Artisan Chorizo
Produced by: Las Chorizeras & Mares Entertainment
Executive Produced by Nancy Sanchez and Mark Torres
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@
Contact
Mariluz Gonzalez
***@vesperpublicrelations.com
