Boleros de Noche presents "Marisoul y Los Hermanos Carlos" & "Bolero Soul" at The Ford

City of Los Angeles honored Boleros De Noche, declaring 'Dia del Bolero'

-- For almost a decade, the 9th annual Boleros de Noche will be held on August 2, 2025, at The Ford, coinciding with the date the City of Los Angeles declared 'Dia del Bolero' (Bolero Day).Boleros De Noche, the annual music event series established by Roberto Carlos to preserve, uplift, and celebrate Latin American bolero music in Los Angeles, was recently honored by the City of LA for its contributions to the cultural fabric of the city.-Roberto Carlos, Founder & Producer Boleros De NocheWatch video of Boleros de Noche recognition:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QU4tl1NeLA. ( https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=3QU4tl1NeLA The vibrant sounds of bolero music will fill the air once again as Boleros De Noche returns for its 9th annual celebrationon Saturday, August 2, at The Ford. After two sold-out nights in 2024, this year's performance is especially meaningful, as it reunites). This trio has significantly influenced and shaped the cultural fabric of Los Angeles through their love for bolero music.The evening will feature the beautiful sounds of, a talented duo of brothers who have been serenading romantic souls for over 40 years. Their music carries the rich cultural heritage of their family, which began its musical journey with their grandfather in Chapala, Jalisco, in the 1930s. This continuation of their family's musical legacy highlights the depth and history of bolero music—an art form that transcends generations, cultures, and borders.Tickets available now: https://bit.ly/ 4lyegNF Boleros De Noche is committed to the coordination of quality cultural events that convene an intergenerational audience to share live bolero music. Since its launch, Boleros De Noche has presented over 20 successful concerts featuring international and local artists. The series is inspired by the ability of musicians to create an experience of deep emotions through music and being an innovative force that leaves a positive social impact.Some of the Boleros De Noche's accomplishments in the past three years include receiving an LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant. With over 500 applicants to the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant, the series was one of only 40 chosen winners based on their positive contributions to the LA performing arts sector. In the last three years, Boleros De Noche has sold out shows at the Ford Theater with notable Grammy award winners such as Gaby Moreno, Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia, and iconic legendary trio Los Panchos. In 2025, the series produced a concert at the historic Symphony Center in Chicago, Illinois, where 1700 people attended the concert.Website: www.bolerosdenoche.comInstagram: instagram.com/bolerosdenocheTwitter: twitter.com/bolerosdenoche