Boleros de Noche presents "Marisoul y Los Hermanos Carlos" & "Bolero Soul" at The Ford
City of Los Angeles honored Boleros De Noche, declaring 'Dia del Bolero'
Boleros De Noche, the annual music event series established by Roberto Carlos to preserve, uplift, and celebrate Latin American bolero music in Los Angeles, was recently honored by the City of LA for its contributions to the cultural fabric of the city.
"The declaration of Día Del Bolero by the City of Los Angeles is more than symbolic. It is a statement that our culture matters. That preserving our artistic roots is not a luxury — it's a necessity. And that the contributions of Latin American communities to the cultural fabric of this city are not only recognized, but celebrated. I would like to thank the City of Los Angeles and Councilmember Nithya Raman for recognizing the importance of cultural preservation. I also want to thank every audience member, every family who has kept this tradition alive, and every musician — this day belongs to you." -Roberto Carlos, Founder & Producer Boleros De Noche
Watch video of Boleros de Noche recognition:
The vibrant sounds of bolero music will fill the air once again as Boleros De Noche returns for its 9th annual celebration
on Saturday, August 2, at The Ford. After two sold-out nights in 2024, this year's performance is especially meaningful, as it reunites Marisoul of La Santa Cecilia with Los Hermanos Carlos (Roberto and Jose 'Pepe' Carlos of La Santa Cecilia). This trio has significantly influenced and shaped the cultural fabric of Los Angeles through their love for bolero music.
The evening will feature the beautiful sounds of Bolero Soul, a talented duo of brothers who have been serenading romantic souls for over 40 years. Their music carries the rich cultural heritage of their family, which began its musical journey with their grandfather in Chapala, Jalisco, in the 1930s. This continuation of their family's musical legacy highlights the depth and history of bolero music—an art form that transcends generations, cultures, and borders.
Boleros De Noche is committed to the coordination of quality cultural events that convene an intergenerational audience to share live bolero music. Since its launch, Boleros De Noche has presented over 20 successful concerts featuring international and local artists. The series is inspired by the ability of musicians to create an experience of deep emotions through music and being an innovative force that leaves a positive social impact.
Some of the Boleros De Noche's accomplishments in the past three years include receiving an LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant. With over 500 applicants to the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant, the series was one of only 40 chosen winners based on their positive contributions to the LA performing arts sector. In the last three years, Boleros De Noche has sold out shows at the Ford Theater with notable Grammy award winners such as Gaby Moreno, Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia, and iconic legendary trio Los Panchos. In 2025, the series produced a concert at the historic Symphony Center in Chicago, Illinois, where 1700 people attended the concert.
Watch Boleros De Noche at The Ford Highlights 2024
For information about Boleros de Noche :
