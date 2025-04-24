 

New Book When I Really See You by Gina Johnson Smith Stelly Inspires Compassionate Living

Discover How One Act of Grace Can Transform Lives, Communities, and the World Around You
By:
 
 
When I Really See You
When I Really See You
LOS ANGELES - April 29, 2025 - PRLog -- In a world where patience runs thin and conflict often feels inevitable, acclaimed author, entrepreneur, and speaker Gina Johnson Smith Stelly delivers a timely and transformative message in her new book, When I Really See You — available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold, as well as directly at www.ginajohnsonsmith.com.

When I Really See You is more than a book — it's a movement toward genuine connection, empathy, and global behavioral change. Gina Johnson Smith Stelly invites readers to discover the incredible power of grace and compassion in their everyday lives. Through relatable insights and practical tools, she shows how even the smallest acts of kindness can de-escalate conflict, heal fractured relationships, and create a ripple effect of peace within families, workplaces, communities, and beyond.

In a culture where it's easier to react with anger or indifference, When I Really See You offers a profound alternative: respond with love. This book teaches readers how to see others through the eyes of compassion, leading to not just better personal interactions but a better world. It's a guidebook for anyone ready to step into their higher self and lead with purpose.

"This book is the answer for anyone wondering how we can heal the divisions in our world," said Stelly. "When we truly see each other, when we choose grace over judgment, we change the trajectory not just of our own lives, but of entire communities. When I Really See You isn't just about self-improvement — it's about global change, one heart at a time."

Perfect for:
  • Individuals seeking personal growth and peace in difficult relationships
  • Organizations looking for tools to foster better team dynamics
  • Churches and ministries focused on loving your neighbor as yourself
  • Community groups wanting to create positive social change

Author Availability:
Gina Johnson Smith Stelly is available for keynote speaking, workshops, retreats, and presentations to churches, corporations, nonprofits, and educational institutions. She brings a dynamic blend of wisdom, inspiration, and practical tools for building compassion and community.

To schedule Gina for your next event or to order bulk copies of When I Really See You, visit www.ginajohnsonsmith.com or contact her team directly at ginajohnsonsmith@gmail.com.

About the Author

Gina Johnson Smith Stelly is a dynamic author, entrepreneur, speaker, and CEO of SPMG Media. She is known for her inspirational books, strategic marketing expertise, and passionate advocacy for personal development. With a career dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to realize their fullest potential, Gina's work is rooted in a deep commitment to faith, compassion, and practical wisdom. Her vision is to help create a world where love, respect, and grace lead the way.

Learn more about Gina's books, workshops, and speaking engagements at www.ginajohnsonsmith.com.

Start your journey today toward a more compassionate life. Order When I Really See You — and be part of the change our world so desperately needs.

SPMG Media
***@gmail.com
