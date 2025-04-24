Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
New Book When I Really See You by Gina Johnson Smith Stelly Inspires Compassionate Living
Discover How One Act of Grace Can Transform Lives, Communities, and the World Around You
By: SPMG Media
When I Really See You is more than a book — it's a movement toward genuine connection, empathy, and global behavioral change. Gina Johnson Smith Stelly invites readers to discover the incredible power of grace and compassion in their everyday lives. Through relatable insights and practical tools, she shows how even the smallest acts of kindness can de-escalate conflict, heal fractured relationships, and create a ripple effect of peace within families, workplaces, communities, and beyond.
In a culture where it's easier to react with anger or indifference, When I Really See You offers a profound alternative:
"This book is the answer for anyone wondering how we can heal the divisions in our world," said Stelly. "When we truly see each other, when we choose grace over judgment, we change the trajectory not just of our own lives, but of entire communities. When I Really See You isn't just about self-improvement — it's about global change, one heart at a time."
Perfect for:
Author Availability:
Gina Johnson Smith Stelly is available for keynote speaking, workshops, retreats, and presentations to churches, corporations, nonprofits, and educational institutions. She brings a dynamic blend of wisdom, inspiration, and practical tools for building compassion and community.
To schedule Gina for your next event or to order bulk copies of When I Really See You, visit www.ginajohnsonsmith.com or contact her team directly at ginajohnsonsmith@
About the Author
Gina Johnson Smith Stelly is a dynamic author, entrepreneur, speaker, and CEO of SPMG Media. She is known for her inspirational books, strategic marketing expertise, and passionate advocacy for personal development. With a career dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to realize their fullest potential, Gina's work is rooted in a deep commitment to faith, compassion, and practical wisdom. Her vision is to help create a world where love, respect, and grace lead the way.
Learn more about Gina's books, workshops, and speaking engagements at www.ginajohnsonsmith.com.
Start your journey today toward a more compassionate life. Order When I Really See You — and be part of the change our world so desperately needs.
Contact
SPMG Media
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse