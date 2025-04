New Book When I Really See You by Gina Johnson Smith Stelly Inspires Compassionate Living

Discover How One Act of Grace Can Transform Lives, Communities, and the World Around You

When I Really See You

Individuals seeking personal growth and peace in difficult relationships

Organizations looking for tools to foster better team dynamics

Churches and ministries focused on loving your neighbor as yourself

Community groups wanting to create positive social change

Contact

SPMG Media

***@gmail.com SPMG Media

End

-- In a world where patience runs thin and conflict often feels inevitable, acclaimed author, entrepreneur, and speakerdelivers a timely and transformative message in her new book,— available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold, as well as directly at www.ginajohnsonsmith.com.is more than a book — it's a movement toward genuine connection, empathy, and global behavioral change. Gina Johnson Smith Stelly invites readers to discover the incredible power of grace and compassion in their everyday lives. Through relatable insights and practical tools, she shows how even the smallest acts of kindness can de-escalate conflict, heal fractured relationships, and create a ripple effect of peace within families, workplaces, communities, and beyond.In a culture where it's easier to react with anger or indifference,offers a profound alternative:respond with love. This book teaches readers how to see others through the eyes of compassion, leading to not just better personal interactions but a better world. It's a guidebook for anyone ready to step into their higher self and lead with purpose.," said Stelly. "."Gina Johnson Smith Stelly is available forto churches, corporations, nonprofits, and educational institutions. She brings a dynamic blend of wisdom, inspiration, and practical tools for building compassion and community.To schedule Gina for your next event or to order bulk copies of, visit www.ginajohnsonsmith.com or contact her team directly atis a dynamic author, entrepreneur, speaker, and CEO of. She is known for her inspirational books, strategic marketing expertise, and passionate advocacy for personal development. With a career dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to realize their fullest potential, Gina's work is rooted in a deep commitment to faith, compassion, and practical wisdom. Her vision is to help create a world where love, respect, and grace lead the way.Learn more about Gina's books, workshops, and speaking engagements at www.ginajohnsonsmith.com.