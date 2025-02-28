Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
The Positive Results Center Hosts Prom Dress Gift Away to Empower High School Seniors Across LA
"Transforming Prom Night Dreams into Reality: The Positive Results Center Empowers High School Seniors with Free Dresses, Tuxedos, and Community Resources"
By: SPMG Media Corporation
This year, the Annual Prom Dress Gift Away is set to take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM at the Douglas F. Dollarhide Community Center, 301 N. Tamarind Ave., Compton, CA 90220.
In partnership with our generous community, a dedicated team of volunteers, and incredible sponsors, and thousands of high school seniors across Southern California will have the opportunity to select from an array of stunning gowns, stylish tuxedos, elegant accessories, and essential personal hygiene products—all completely free of charge.
But this event is about more than just fashion, it's about empowerment, dignity, and community support. The day will include a continental breakfast and lunch, as well as a community resource fair, ensuring that students and their families receive valuable information and support beyond prom night.
How You Can Help:
Join us in making dreams come true for students across Los Angeles and surrounding counties. Whether by volunteering, donating, or simply sharing this initiative, your support will have a lasting impact.
Registration:
For more information on how to volunteer, donate, or participate, please contact:
Kandee Lewis
323-787-9252
kandeele@PRC123.org
http://prc123.org
About The Positive Results Center:
The Positive Results Center (PRC) is a dynamic 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives and communities. Our mission is to cultivate culturally specific awareness, prevent trauma, and dismantle the cycles of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and mental health challenges by empowering individuals to build healthy, thriving relationships.
We are committed to advancing health equity for historically marginalized and underserved communities. Through innovative education, prevention initiatives, and healing strategies, we provide culturally specific and sensitive training to youth, families, providers, and educators.
Follow Us:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/@
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
#PromDressGiftAway #CommunitySupport #EmpoweringYouth #PromNightDreams
Contact
Kandee Lewis
***@prc123.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse