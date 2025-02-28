 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Prom Dress Gift Away
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2025
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
654321
February 2025
28

Follow on Google News

The Positive Results Center Hosts Prom Dress Gift Away to Empower High School Seniors Across LA

"Transforming Prom Night Dreams into Reality: The Positive Results Center Empowers High School Seniors with Free Dresses, Tuxedos, and Community Resources"
By: SPMG Media Corporation
 
 
Prom Dress Gift Away
Prom Dress Gift Away
LOS ANGELES - March 4, 2025 - PRLog -- Prom night is a milestone moment for high school seniors, a night where memories are made and confidence soars. However, for many students, including those affected by the recent wild fires, financial hardships can make this cherished event seem out of reach. Since 2015, The Positive Results Center has been dedicated to changing that narrative—one dress, one tuxedo, one accessory at a time.

This year, the Annual Prom Dress Gift Away is set to take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM at the Douglas F. Dollarhide Community Center, 301 N. Tamarind Ave., Compton, CA 90220.

In partnership with our generous community, a dedicated team of volunteers, and incredible sponsors, and thousands of high school seniors across Southern California will have the opportunity to select from an array of stunning gowns, stylish tuxedos, elegant accessories, and essential personal hygiene products—all completely free of charge.

But this event is about more than just fashion, it's about empowerment, dignity, and community support. The day will include a continental breakfast and lunch, as well as a community resource fair, ensuring that students and their families receive valuable information and support beyond prom night.

How You Can Help:
  • Volunteer: Be a part of something truly special by donating your time to help students find their perfect prom look.
  • Donate: We are accepting new or clean, gently used gowns (sizes 0-30), women's tuxedos, shoes, evening bags, jewelry, new makeup, hair care supplies, personal hygiene items, and shapewear (Spanks).
  • Sponsorship Opportunity: Financial Donations: Help us cover the costs of dresses, accessories, and event logistics. In-Kind Support: Provide services such as food, photography, or videography to enhance the event experience.
  • Spread the Word: Encourage local students in need to attend and take advantage of this life-changing opportunity.
2024 Outcomes:
  • 159 volunteers dedicated their time.
  • 635 participants received prom attire and accessories.
  • Over 1,000 attendees benefited from the community resource fair.
  • Volunteers contributed a total of 1,590 hours to making the event a success.
"Prom is more than just a night of celebration—it's an opportunity for young people to feel seen, valued, and confident in their own skin," says Kandee Lewis, CEO of the Positive Results Center. "With the support of our community, we can ensure that no student misses out on this unforgettable experience due to financial hardship."

Join us in making dreams come true for students across Los Angeles and surrounding counties. Whether by volunteering, donating, or simply sharing this initiative, your support will have a lasting impact.

Registration: Students can sign up at http://bit.ly/PromDress2025

For more information on how to volunteer, donate, or participate, please contact:

Kandee Lewis
323-787-9252
kandeele@PRC123.org
http://prc123.org

About The Positive Results Center:

The Positive Results Center (PRC) is a dynamic 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives and communities. Our mission is to cultivate culturally specific awareness, prevent trauma, and dismantle the cycles of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and mental health challenges by empowering individuals to build healthy, thriving relationships.

We are committed to advancing health equity for historically marginalized and underserved communities. Through innovative education, prevention initiatives, and healing strategies, we provide culturally specific and sensitive training to youth, families, providers, and educators.

Follow Us:
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/PRC123
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/@PRC123
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepositiveresults

#PromDressGiftAway #CommunitySupport #EmpoweringYouth #PromNightDreams

Contact
Kandee Lewis
***@prc123.org
End
Source:SPMG Media Corporation
Email:***@prc123.org Email Verified
Tags:Prom Dress Gift Away
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SPMG Media News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Mar 04, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share