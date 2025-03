The Positive Results Center Hosts Prom Dress Gift Away to Empower High School Seniors Across LA

"Transforming Prom Night Dreams into Reality: The Positive Results Center Empowers High School Seniors with Free Dresses, Tuxedos, and Community Resources"

By: SPMG Media Corporation

Prom Dress Gift Away

-- Prom night is a milestone moment for high school seniors, a night where memories are made and confidence soars. However, for many students, including those affected by the recent wild fires, financial hardships can make this cherished event seem out of reach. Since 2015, The Positive Results Center has been dedicated to changing that narrative—one dress, one tuxedo, one accessory at a time.This year, theis set to take place onIn partnership with our generous community, a dedicated team of volunteers, and incredible sponsors, and thousands of high school seniors across Southern California will have the opportunity to select from an array of stunning gowns, stylish tuxedos, elegant accessories, and essential personal hygiene products—all completely free of charge.But this event is about more than just fashion, it's about empowerment, dignity, and community support. The day will include a continental breakfast and lunch, as well as a community resource fair, ensuring that students and their families receive valuable information and support beyond prom night.says Kandee Lewis, CEO of the Positive Results Center.Join us in making dreams come true for students across Los Angeles and surrounding counties. Whether by volunteering, donating, or simply sharing this initiative, your support will have a lasting impact.Students can sign up at http://bit.ly/ PromDress2025 For more information on how to volunteer, donate, or participate, please contact:Kandee Lewis323-787-9252kandeele@PRC123.orgThe Positive Results Center (PRC) is a dynamic 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to transforming lives and communities. Our mission is to cultivate culturally specific awareness, prevent trauma, and dismantle the cycles of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and mental health challenges by empowering individuals to build healthy, thriving relationships.We are committed to advancing health equity for historically marginalized and underserved communities. Through innovative education, prevention initiatives, and healing strategies, we provide culturally specific and sensitive training to youth, families, providers, and educators.https://linktr.ee/PRC123https://www.facebook.com/@PRC123https://www.instagram.com/thepositiveresults