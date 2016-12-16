News By Tag
The Value of People: Computacenter's New IT Infrastructure Strategy
Computacenter has decades of experience working with clients and approaches the digital workplace transformation by assessing workstyles and matching the development of digital identities for employees to the unique way in which they work. When people can work flexibly, collaboratively, and creatively through the use of custom-built digital infrastructure, the company as a whole is better enabled to achieve business outcomes through enhanced productivity, efficiency, and quality across all areas. People are really at the heart of the equation, and Digital Me empowers the individual with the right digital tools, such as apps and platforms, as well as virtual desktops and collaboration tools, to facilitate them to work faster and better than ever before.
In addition to focusing on the individuals who comprise the company, Digital Me takes a new look at the role of IT, employing a dual-speed hybrid approach that incorporates both back office operations and front office demands, while utilising Agile networking and cutting edge cognitive technologies to help organise and manage data and information. Computacenter understands that IT is the driving force in workplace transformation and they have designed their Digital Me strategy with the belief that IT must be responsive, flexible, and adaptable. It must respond to the needs of the user; it must cope with whatever unforeseen factors arise; and it must maintain alignment with the business agenda while also presenting new ways of doing things. With the creation of Digital Me, Computacenter is ushering companies out of the digital past into the IT of now, and of the future.
