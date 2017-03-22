 
Human Technology is at the Heart of User Adoption Strategies

Computacenter and Intel Show How a People Centric Approach Works Best
 
 
LONDON, British IOT - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Computacenter, in collaboration with Intel, holds that in the introduction of new technologies in any workplace, businesses and organisations must focus on the people who will be utilising those technologies. While constant improvements in technology are what make the world go round in a sense, human technology is really the foundation of how great ideas are generated and manifested. Thus, when bringing in new digital tools to the work environment, Computacenter emphasises the importance of user adoption and taking a people centric approach—otherwise, companies may lose out on investments in technology as well as employees.

When companies are rolling out new workplace technologies, it becomes all about implementing the most appropriate user adoption strategies to ensure that everyone gets on board and remains on board. Paul Bray, Chief Technologist in Workplace and Mobile sectors at Computacenter, explains the importance of taking a user experience approach, saying, "If you choose the wrong product, or your users reject it, you may end up paying ongoing costs for something that isn't being used." The key point is that the technology is simply a vehicle—people are the ones driving it. Computacenter's user centric attitude means that businesses can make the technology work for the people, not the other way around.

When technology is introduced with a people centric focus, and user adoption is the end goal, businesses can anticipate not only more collaboration across and within departments, but enhanced overall productivity and creativity. And that's what today's business world should be about. Intel's Director of Business Solutions, Jim Henrys, explains the need to analyse current and needed work styles within a company in order to better effect a user adoption strategy. He says, "It's clear that companies need to design their workspaces and work practices to enhance the power of people working together. Technology enhances that collaboration, but it doesn't make it work. People do."

We are living in a digital world. Today's workforce is becoming less likely to accept the divide that has traditionally existed between personal digital technology and digital work tools. Workplace tools are now required to be as seamless and easy-to-use as those we use all day every day. According to Mr. Henrys, "People like to work seamlessly and hassle free. It's what enables them to focus on their talents and their objective. That's how they become happy and productive. But, if you can't help people change, then simply throwing technology at them won't make a difference. You need to work on mindset." By implementing more agile, attractive tools in the workplace, businesses can better attract and retain talent—and talent is the lifeblood of any organisation.

Learn more: http://www.computacenter.com/uk/services-solutions/securi...

