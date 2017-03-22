News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Human Technology is at the Heart of User Adoption Strategies
Computacenter and Intel Show How a People Centric Approach Works Best
When companies are rolling out new workplace technologies, it becomes all about implementing the most appropriate user adoption strategies to ensure that everyone gets on board and remains on board. Paul Bray, Chief Technologist in Workplace and Mobile sectors at Computacenter, explains the importance of taking a user experience approach, saying, "If you choose the wrong product, or your users reject it, you may end up paying ongoing costs for something that isn't being used." The key point is that the technology is simply a vehicle—people are the ones driving it. Computacenter's user centric attitude means that businesses can make the technology work for the people, not the other way around.
When technology is introduced with a people centric focus, and user adoption is the end goal, businesses can anticipate not only more collaboration across and within departments, but enhanced overall productivity and creativity. And that's what today's business world should be about. Intel's Director of Business Solutions, Jim Henrys, explains the need to analyse current and needed work styles within a company in order to better effect a user adoption strategy. He says, "It's clear that companies need to design their workspaces and work practices to enhance the power of people working together. Technology enhances that collaboration, but it doesn't make it work. People do."
We are living in a digital world. Today's workforce is becoming less likely to accept the divide that has traditionally existed between personal digital technology and digital work tools. Workplace tools are now required to be as seamless and easy-to-use as those we use all day every day. According to Mr. Henrys, "People like to work seamlessly and hassle free. It's what enables them to focus on their talents and their objective. That's how they become happy and productive. But, if you can't help people change, then simply throwing technology at them won't make a difference. You need to work on mindset." By implementing more agile, attractive tools in the workplace, businesses can better attract and retain talent—and talent is the lifeblood of any organisation.
Learn more: http://www.computacenter.com/
Contact
Octopus Group
***@weareoctopusgroup.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse