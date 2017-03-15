News By Tag
Why GDPR? Data Privacy Regulations and Big Data Security
Computacenter and IBM Approach the New European General Data Protection Regulation
While this legislation will have vast implications for both organisations and customers—those whose biggest concern is the management and security of their big data—The European General Data Protection Regulation doesn't have to be just another roadblock to technological progress. It can actually be a big step forward for business leaders who embrace data privacy compliance as a way to approach not only security, but also organisation and management to improve and sharpen their company's overall performance and move into the future. This is the way Computacenter and IBM view the situation.
Greg Campbell, Governance, Regulatory, and Legal Consultant for IBM, explains it clearly:
"You need be able to access the data and report on it quickly and reliably. You need to know your data and where it resides.That takes operational methodologies that are streamlined and reliable. Putting those in place has the potential to improve the efficiency of your organisation, enabling you to deploy processes and technology that can help to make you more productive. You will have taken important steps towards knowing your organisation's data better, and with proper implementation, it will be more agile."
Business leaders are encouraged to view this as a golden opportunity to streamline and develop better strategies for handling data that will place their organisations on the cutting edge of technological advancement, as well as raise their share value by engendering greater trust and mutual respect amongst their customers and employees. While some may balk at the idea of having to adjust to the imminent requirements that the implementation of the GDPR will inevitably demand, Computacenter is there to help every step of the way. In the end, companies must focus on the benefits and positive outcomes of approaching data security and protection as a duty and also as a chance to further enrich and advance the technological capabilities that are within their reach.
Learn more about GDPR here: http://www.computacenter.com/
