News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Why Do We Need Data Protection
Computacenter and IBM Explain GDPR Compliance and How to Protect Personal Data
Computacenter, in collaboration with IBM, views the coming European General Data Protection Regulation as a grand opportunity. Understanding how to protect personal information will be a determining factor in which businesses stand out as being trustworthy and up-to-standard in a competitive marketplace. Computacenter's Chief Technologist Colin Williams states that "over the next few years, a company's attitude to data could trump price or quality as a reason for why we buy products or services from them." So better privacy means better value.
Another benefit of the GDPR is that it will force companies to dig deeper into the data they have. Data protection is all about knowing your data, according to IBM's Governance, Regulatory and Legal Consultant, Greg Campbell. Being able to access, understand, and manage data means you can shield it from misuse, and the necessity for better data structure benefits the business. Mr. Campbell explains, "That takes operational methodologies that are streamlined and reliable. Putting those in place has the potential to improve the efficiency of your organisation, enabling you to deploy processes and technology that can help to make you more productive. You will have taken important steps towards knowing your organisation's data better, and with proper implementation, it will be more agile."
Why do we need data protection laws? Because our data is our identity. But data protection doesn't have to be a burden to companies. Indeed, in implementing the appropriate measures to protect data, companies will improve their overall effectiveness, ultimately making them more attractive to both employees and customers. Bill McGloin, Computacenter's Chief Technologist, argues, "Exploiting your data intelligently will drive revenues. Managing your data efficiently will cut costs. Ensuring your platform is fit-for-purpose and can cope with all your existing data, and the constant addition of new data, will make you more efficient." Though 2018 may seem far away, now is the time to start strategising to meet the challenge—and opportunity—
Learn more: http://www.computacenter.com/
Contact
Octopus Group
***@weareoctopusgroup.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse