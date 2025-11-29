News By Tag
CONTACT Celebrates 50 Years of Compassionate Service
The concept behind CONTACT began in 1963 in Sydney, Australia, when Reverend Dr. Alan Walker created Life Line after losing a young man who could not reach him during a moment of crisis. The model quickly expanded, reaching the United States in 1965 and opening its first center in Dallas, Texas—where the name CONTACT was adopted. By 1971, a national organization was formed to support the growing network of helplines, laying the foundation for what would eventually become the International Council for Helplines.
The need for a local crisis helpline in Ocean County was clear, and after nine months of intensive volunteer training, CONTACT of Ocean County answered its first call on December 1, 1975. The organization was officially incorporated on February 10, 1976, and within its first year, volunteers responded to more than 8,000 callers seeking emotional support or urgent help.
Over the years, CONTACT has steadily expanded its role as a vital community resource. Following full accreditation in 1976, the organization grew its services through United Way support, ongoing Community Development Block Grant funding, and its designation in 1990 as Ocean County's official Information and Referral Center. CONTACT later became one of the nation's largest crisis call centers, launched 2-1-1 in partnership with United Way, formally expanded into Monmouth County, supported emergency response efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and most recently introduced CONTACT Cares, a reassurance program for seniors.
CONTACT's mission has remained steadfast: to provide trained, empathetic telephone listeners who respond to human needs around the clock. Volunteers report that the most common reasons for calls include depression, anxiety, loneliness, financial hardship, job loss, homelessness, and overwhelming stress.
The strength of CONTACT lies in its volunteers, more than 70 individuals ranging in age from 18 to 85, many of whom have dedicated over 25 years to the hotline. "Over the years there were many volunteers who became close and dear friends," said longtime volunteer and previous Director Carol Weshnak, who recently celebrated 40 years with CONTACT. "All the volunteers are there for a reason– to make a difference."
"As we celebrate 50 years of service, we reflect on the countless moments when a phone call truly made all the difference,"
Over the last 50 years, CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties has grown from a small group of committed volunteers to an essential community resource, answering tens of thousands of calls annually and adapting to meet evolving community needs.
In celebration of the 50-year milestone, CONTACT will host an Anniversary Gala on March 28 at Avenue in Long Branch. Proceeds will support the organization's mission, ensuring CONTACT's services continue for years to come.
Community members can help CONTACT in their mission by becoming a volunteer, making a donation or attending a fundraising event. For more information, visit https://contactoceanmonmouth.org or call the main office at 732-240-6104.
If you need to talk, CONTACT is always here to listen. Call an empathetic, trained volunteer at 732-240-6100.
About CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties
CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties is a non-profit charitable organization that provides trained telephone listeners who respond to human needs 24 hours every day. This volunteer-based organization offers free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referrals to community services. To learn more, visit ContactOceanMonmouth.org.
Roxanne Palladino, Design 446
***@design446.com
