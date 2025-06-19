Loss of AmeriCorp Programs Impact Habitat NRV

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley Warns of Major Impact if Critical Federal Programs Are Terminated

Stalling over $60 million in affordable housing grant funding—a move that placed hundreds of projects in jeopardy nationwide

Terminating the $1 billion Green & Resilient Retrofit Program, which supports upgrades to aging affordable homes

Proposing a drastic $45 billion (51%) cut in HUD's FY26 budget, sparking bipartisan alarm—including from some Republicans— over the potential collapse of homelessness, disaster recovery, and senior/disabled housing services

Eliminate or defund key staff positions.

Scale back essential services to vulnerable families.

Launch emergency fundraising to backfill gaps, diverting resources from mission-critical construction and education initiatives.

: Provides personalized support and education to local families as they navigate the process of owning a safe and affordable home. Without this role, our pipeline of new homeowners shrinks dramatically. Volunteer Specialist : Designs systems that recruit, train, and recognize hundreds of local volunteers. This backbone of our workforce disappears without sustained leadership.

: These roles ensure our ReStore—an essential revenue source for Habitat—thrives, helping generate funds for building homes. Home Repair Program Specialist: Coordinates community outreach and development of repair programs, helping seniors and low-income families remain safely in their homes.

Maintain dedicated staff across construction, volunteer coordination, and homeowner services;

Continue building and renovating homes for low-income families.

Expand support for senior, disabled, and disaster-affected households.

-- Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (HFHNRV) today emphasizes the critical role that federal funding managed through Habitat International plays in fulfilling our mission and supporting key roles within our affiliate. Recent announcements by the Trump administration to halt or significantly reduce funding jeopardize not only national efforts but also the local positions and programs vital to our community.Over the past four months, the Trump administration has implemented sweeping freezes and cutbacks at HUD, including:These decisions threaten core national service programs—such as AmeriCorps provisions that support Habitat affiliates—leaving local affiliates scrambling to sustain their operations.For Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley, AmeriCorps is more than just a federal program—it's the backbone of how we transform lives through affordable housing. The potential loss of AmeriCorps, driven by proposed federal cutbacks, is not just a bureaucratic decision. It is a devastating blow that could fracture the very systems we rely on to serve the most vulnerable in our community.Each AmeriCorps member who joins our affiliate brings energy, skills, and a unique commitment to national service. These individuals serve in essential capacities, managing volunteers, supporting homebuyer education, enhancing communication, and expanding home repair efforts. They are not interns or assistants; they are mission-critical professionals who expand our capacity far beyond what our nonprofit budget could otherwise support.Losing AmeriCorps means losing this people power. It means fewer families will be able to realize the dream of homeownership. It means vulnerable seniors in deteriorating homes may not receive urgently needed repairs. It means volunteers—our lifeblood—won't have the structured engagement and leadership they deserve.Loss of federal support will force Habitat of the New River Valley to:Without swift action, our ability to develop safe, affordable homeownership opportunities for local families will be severely hampered.Among the key positions currently filled by AmeriCorps service members at Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley are:These positions don't just fill gaps; they, create, and bring. Without them, years of progress risk unraveling.For every AmeriCorps member, the return on investment is profound. A modest living stipend enables full-time, professional-level impact that nonprofits could not afford otherwise. The loss of this workforce forces affiliates like ours to make stark decisions: cut essential services or divert scarce construction funds to cover basic administrative needs.The broader moral cost is even more severe. Habitat is one of the few organizations remaining that do hands-on community revitalization work in rural and small-town America. Slashing AmeriCorps doesn't just threaten positions—it threatens hope.We urge our federal representatives to protect AmeriCorps from political and budgetary crossfire. These programs represent the best of America: service, community, and resilience. If they disappear, so does a vital force for good in communities like the New River Valley.We urge community members, elected officials, and philanthropic partners to unite behind this cause, ensuring that these federal programs remain intact. Their preservation helps us to:For over three decades, Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley has partnered with local families to build strength, stability, and self-reliance by providing affordable housing. Our work is driven by volunteerism, strategic partnerships, and a steadfast commitment to a world where everyone has a decent place to live.