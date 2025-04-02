Follow on Google News
Habitat for Humanity NRV's ReStore Launches Initiative with Women's Resource Center in Radford R
Franciscan Peacemakers is a mission-driven social enterprise that provides sustainable employment opportunities for women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. By selling their handcrafted bath and body products at the ReStore, HFHNRV not only supports ethical business practices but also contributes to a cause that empowers women locally and nationally.
"By partnering with Franciscan Peacemakers, we are aligning our mission of providing stability and support to those in need with the life-changing work of the Women's Resource Center," said James Drader, Executive Director at HFHNRV. "The sale of these products will serve as a tangible way for our community to give back, offering essential financial assistance to WRC while raising awareness about the challenges faced by survivors of domestic violence and abuse."
The Women's Resource Center of the New River Valley, founded in 1977, has long been a safe haven for women and families experiencing domestic and sexual violence. The center provides emergency shelters, counseling, advocacy, and education to survivors, helping them rebuild their lives with dignity and security.
Every purchase of Franciscan Peacemakers' handmade soaps, lotions, and other self-care products will contribute to local initiatives that support WRC's mission. The initiative aligns with Habitat for Humanity's core values of constructing, advocating, repairing, and educating (CARE) to build stronger, more resilient communities.
HFHNRV invites the public to visit the ReStore, browse the selection, and be a part of this meaningful effort. Together, through small but impactful purchases, we can contribute to safe housing, recovery, and hope for women in our community.
For more information on this initiative, visit www.habitatnrv.org or stop by the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1675 N Franklin St Christiansburg, VA 24073
About Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley - https://www.habitatnrv.org/
Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley is a nonprofit organization committed to eliminating substandard housing and providing affordable homeownership opportunities to families in Montgomery, Giles, Floyd, and Pulaski counties and the City of Radford. Through volunteer efforts, community partnerships, and sustainable construction, HFHNRV is dedicated to ensuring that everyone has a decent place to live.
About the Women's Resource Center of the New River Valley
The Women's Resource Center of the NRV provides free and confidential services to individuals affected by domestic and sexual violence. The organization's programs include emergency shelter, crisis intervention, legal advocacy, and educational outreach. The center has been a cornerstone of support and empowerment for survivors in the New River Valley since 1977.
About Franciscan Peacemakers
Franciscan Peacemakers is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women who have experienced human trafficking, prostitution, and addiction find healing and economic independence. Their social enterprise creates handcrafted bath and body products, providing survivors with sustainable, living-wage employment.
