Habitat for Humanity NRV's ReStore Launches Initiative with Women's Resource Center in Radford R

Media Contact

James Drader

jdrader@habitatnrv.org

5403811144 x201 James Drader5403811144 x201

End

-- Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley (HFHNRV) is proud to announce an exciting new retail initiative in its ReStore to benefit the Women's Resource Center (WRC) of the New River Valley. Beginning this month, the ReStore will feature a selection of, with a portion of the proceeds directly supporting the vital efforts of WRC in Radford.Franciscan Peacemakers is a mission-driven social enterprise that provides sustainable employment opportunities for women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. By selling their handcrafted bath and body products at the ReStore, HFHNRV not only supports ethical business practices but also contributes to a cause that empowers women locally and nationally."By partnering with Franciscan Peacemakers, we are aligning our mission of providing stability and support to those in need with the life-changing work of the Women's Resource Center," said. "The sale of these products will serve as a tangible way for our community to give back, offering essential financial assistance to WRC while raising awareness about the challenges faced by survivors of domestic violence and abuse."The, founded in 1977, has long been a safe haven for women and families experiencing domestic and sexual violence. The center provides emergency shelters, counseling, advocacy, and education to survivors, helping them rebuild their lives with dignity and security.Every purchase ofwill contribute to local initiatives that support WRC's mission. The initiative aligns with Habitat for Humanity's core values ofto build stronger, more resilient communities.HFHNRV invites the public to visit the ReStore, browse the selection, and be a part of this meaningful effort. Together, through small but impactful purchases, we can contribute to safe housing, recovery, and hope for women in our community.For more information on this initiative, visitor stop by theHabitat for Humanity of the New River Valley is a nonprofit organization committed to eliminating substandard housing and providing affordable homeownership opportunities to families in Montgomery, Giles, Floyd, and Pulaski counties and the City of Radford. Through volunteer efforts, community partnerships, and sustainable construction, HFHNRV is dedicated to ensuring that everyone has a decent place to live.The Women's Resource Center of the NRV provides free and confidential services to individuals affected by domestic and sexual violence. The organization's programs include emergency shelter, crisis intervention, legal advocacy, and educational outreach. The center has been a cornerstone of support and empowerment for survivors in the New River Valley since 1977.Franciscan Peacemakers is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women who have experienced human trafficking, prostitution, and addiction find healing and economic independence. Their social enterprise creates handcrafted bath and body products, providing survivors with sustainable, living-wage employment.