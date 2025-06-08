Announcing PLM Road Map & PDT Europe 2025

ANN ARBOR, Mich.
PLM Road Map & PDT Europe 2025
- June 12, 2025
-- CIMdata and Eurostep are delighted to share the details about the upcoming PLM Road Map & PDT Europe 2025 conference, scheduled to take place at the Renaissance Hotel in La Defense, Paris, France on 5th
and 6th
November. This premier PLM-focused event, under the theme "PLM's Integral Role in Digital Transformation From Strategy to Execution: Elevating PLM to an Enterprise Business Solution, the PLM Professional's Road Map to Success
," promises an engaging exploration of the critical enablers of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and its digital transformation.
Our agenda will feature a curated blend of reports and case studies from industry experts, focusing on the interests of PLM professionals. Covering technologies, processes, and people, PLM Road Map & PDT Europe 2025 will build on what is possible when PLM is aligned with Digital Transformation and show how to achieve it. The conference will provide an environment to learn, discuss, and collaboratively advance product lifecycle digitalization.
Agenda topics will include:
- Digital Engineering and Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE): Incorporating strategies and trends into a digital transformation initiative.
- Digital Twins: Improving efficiency and reducing costs through digital replicas of physical assets to simulate and optimize manufacturing processes.
- Digital Threads: The reuse of quality-assured data downstream and upstream, allowing the opportunity to break out of traditional software application silos.
- Data Governance: The importance of robust data governance and enterprise data modeling.
- Executive Sponsorship: The importance of strong executive-level sponsorship in driving transformation initiatives.
- Organizational Change Management (OCM): Implementing OCM from the departmental to the enterprise level.
- Interoperability, openness, and standards: Using strategies for achieving interoperability, openness, and leveraging the role of standards.
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML): Leveraging AI and ML to analyze data, predict equipment failures, optimize production schedules, and enhance quality control.
- Enhanced Customer Experience: Integrating digital tools to improve customer interactions, from order tracking to personalized product recommendations.
- Sustainability: Using digital technologies to reduce waste, improve energy efficiency, and minimize the environmental impact of manufacturing operations.
CIMdata's President & CEO, Peter Bilello, emphasizes the critical importance of PLM's role in digital transformation, noting that "A true digital transformation is not going to take place without a modern enterprise-level Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) approach." He continues, "PLM Road Map & PDT Europe 2025 is not just a gathering; it's a convergence of thought leadership, real-world insights, and collaborative exploration. As PLM continues its evolution as a critical enterprise business solution, this event focuses on the strategies, tools, and best practices needed to advance digital transformation and drive product lifecycle digitalization forward."
"A Digital Transformation is or should be an indispensable component of any business transformation, and modern PLM is key to such transformation in any organization that touches product data, says Håkan Kårdén, a Strategic Advisor and part of the PDT Europe organizing team since 2004.
"Successful Digital Transformation requires vision as well as execution. While the vision serves as a beacon and is always challenging to nail, the trickiest part, in many ways, is the execution. There are so many options available, and as much as we love it, technology has the drawback of becoming outdated well before real business benefits have been delivered. For PLM Road Map and PDT Europe 2025, we are looking to leadership and organizations that have successfully taken on the grand challenge to transform business digitally in a way that adds to the bottom line and corporate value. This includes much more than just the technology. With this must-attend event in Europe, we will address the bigger picture of what must be included to reach a successful digital transformation—
elevation of PLM to an Enterprise Business Solution," ends Håkan Kårdén.
For more information, please visit the CIMdata website: https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/plm-conferences/plm-road-map-pdt-europe-2025
.